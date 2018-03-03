Greenville’s Jacob Mikesell, Andrew Stachler earn spots as alternates at state wrestling meet

WILMINGTON – Two Greenville wrestlers finished fifth in their weight classes at the Division II district tournament at Wilmington to earn trips to the Ohio High School Athletic Association state meet as alternates.

Andrew Stachler finished fifth in the 106 pound division. He beat Ross’ Ben Breaker 10-4, beat Trotwood-Madison’s Jorden Zigo 4-2, lost in a 15-0 technical fall to Graham’s Trace Braun, lost 6-1 to Valley View’s Ethan Mayo then beat Zigo 4-2.

Jacob Mikesell finished fifth in the 138 pound division. He won a 13-3 major decision over Taylor’s Robby Martini, lost 1-0 to Logan Elm’s Peyton Bennett, beat Westfall’s Hunter Bolt 7-4, won a 13-2 major decision over Goshen’s Brice Briggs, lost by a 16-0 technical fall to Benjamin Logan’s Cole Houser then beat Bennett 3-2.

Two other Greenville wrestlers – Drayk Kallenberger and Dean Hurd – ended their seasons at the district tournament.

Kallenberger in the 113 pound division was pinned in 1:59 by Westfall’s Chanston Moll, won a 10-2 major decision over Batavia’s Jakob Brown and lost 8-6 to Trotwood-Madison’s Amir Harris.

Hurd was pinned by Chaminade Julienne’s Thomas McGraw in 1:37 and lost 4-2 to Batavia’s Elijah Waters in the 132 pound division.

For complete results from the district tournament, visit http://swdab.org/.

For more information about the state wrestling tournament, which will be held March 8-10 at The Ohio State University’s Schottenstein Center in Columbus, visit http://ohsaa.org.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/03/web1_IMGP4033.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/03/web1_IMGP4038.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/03/web1_IMGP4039.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/03/web1_IMGP4062.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/03/web1_IMGP4080.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/03/web1_IMGP4082.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/03/web1_IMGP4093.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/03/web1_IMGP4101.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/03/web1_IMGP4135.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/03/web1_IMGP4138.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/03/web1_IMGP4146.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate Greenville’s Andrew Stachler wrestles Ross’ Ben Breaker in the Ohio High School Athletic Association district tournament on Friday at Wilmington High School. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/03/web1_Andrew-Stachler-WEB.jpg Greenville’s Andrew Stachler wrestles Ross’ Ben Breaker in the Ohio High School Athletic Association district tournament on Friday at Wilmington High School. Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate Greenville’s Jacob Mikesell wrestles Taylor’s Robby Martini in the Ohio High School Athletic Association district tournament on Friday at Wilmington High School. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/03/web1_Jacob-Mikesell-WEB.jpg Greenville’s Jacob Mikesell wrestles Taylor’s Robby Martini in the Ohio High School Athletic Association district tournament on Friday at Wilmington High School. Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.