Arcanum, Versailles wrestlers qualify for OHSAA state tournament

TROY – Three wrestlers from Versailles and one from Arcanum qualified for the Ohio High School Athletic Association state wrestling meet.

Versailles had 11 wrestlers and Arcanum had four wrestlers compete in the Division II district meet at Hobart Arena in Troy. The top four placers in each weight class earned trips to the state meet in Columbus.

Versailles’ Jeffrey Ware finished third in the 285 pound division to earn a trip to Columbus. He pinned Chillicothe Southeastern’s Isaiah Lafontaine in 1:22, pinned Greeneview’s Chase Jordan in 1:48, lost 6-0 to Coldwater’s Thomas Schwieterman, pinned Lafontaine in 1:47 and beat Columbus Grove’s Jeff Meyer 3-1.

Versailles’ Jacob Poling finished fourth in the 120 pound division to qualify for state. He pinned West Liberty-Salem’s Tyler Douthwaite in 1:09, beat Adena’s Silas Gray 6-3, was pinned by Miami East’s Graham Shore in 2:13, beat South Charleston Southeastern’s Lane McCombs 8-6 and lost a 15-5 major decision to Bethel-Tate’s Trey Sander.

Arcanum’s Ethin Hoffman finished fourth in the 126 pound division to earn a trip to state. He won a 10-2 major decision over Pant Valley’s Adrian Salomone, was pinned in 2:40 by Greeneview’s Devan Hendricks, won a 9-1 major decision over Milton-Union’s Colten Jacobe, beat Versailles’ Cael Bey 5-2, beat Ottawa-Glandorf’s Isaac Hernandez 5-4 and lost a 15-5 major decision to Miami East’s Kaleb Nickels.

Versailles’ Preston Platfoot finished fourth in the 132 pound division to punch his ticket to Columbus. He pinned Greeneview’s Taylor Stinson in 1:26, beat Ottawa-Glandorf’s Evan Ellerbrock 9-2, was pinned by Legacy Christian’s Clint Brown in 6:31, won a 16-2 major decision over Coldwater’s Justin Sigler and was pinned by National Trail’s Peyton Lane in 3:57.

Other wrestlers from Arcanum and Versailles finished outside the top four to end their seasons.

Versailles’ Kobe Epperly in the 106 pound division lost 7-6 to Bluffton’s Jeremy Sturgeon, pinned Bethel-Tate’s Joe Reinert in 1:28, beat Arcanum’s Cameron Haney in a 9-0 major decision and lost 2-0 to Greeneview’s Teagan Hendricks.

Arcanum’s Cameron Haney in the 106 pound division pinned Parkway’s Tristen McKee in 5:37, lost an 18-5 major decision to Troy Christian’s Caleb Schroer and lost a 9-0 major decision to Versailles’ Kobe Epperly.

Versailles’ Trevor Huber in the 113 pound division pinned East Clinton’s Brayden Esposito in 5:21, lost 6-4 to Coldwater’s Brian Chmielewski, won an 11-2 major decision over Milton-Union’s Aaron Beckman and was pinned by Bidwell River Valley’s Jacob Edwards in 1:12.

Versailles’ Cael Bey in the 126 pound division beat Huntington’s Cody Thomas 6-2, was pinned by Wayne Trace’s Tyler Bauer in 5:30, beat Coldwater’s Kobe Boggs 2-1 and lost 5-2 to Arcanum’s Ethin Hoffman.

Versailles’ Kyle Wuebker in the 138 pound division lost 7-4 to Lima Central Catholic’s Jordan Hinegardner, pinned Hillcrest’s Kaleb Coleman in 2:13 for his 100th career win, beat Bethel-Tate’s Mike Whittington 4-2 and lost a 12-3 major decision to Middletown Madison’s Drew Price.

Versailles’ Nathan Wagner in the 145 pound division beat Coldwater’s Reece Thomas 7-2, was pinned in 1:55 by Milton-Union’s Dylan Schenck and lost 9-8 to Reading’s Issia Johnson.

Arcanum’s Dylan Burns in the 152 pound division was pinned by East Clinton’s John Cline in 3:43, pinned South Charleston Southeastern’s Logan Barclay in 1:47, beat Ottawa-Glandorf’s Kobe Noirot 10-5 and was pinned by Legacy Christian’s Dillon Walker in 2:45.

Versailles’ Tyler Gigandet in the 170 pound division was pinned in 3:51 by Wayne Trace’s Hunter Showalter, pinned Covington’s Trentin Alexander in 2:17 and lost 1-0 to Troy Christian’s Craig Montgomery.

Versailles’ Isaac Gilmore in the 182 pound division was pinned in 4:34 by Troy Christian’s Damon Beatty and was pinned by Coldwater’s Desmond Brown in 2:18.

Versailles’ Isaac Grilliot in the 195 pound division pinned Blanchester’s Christian Stubbs in 4:00, lost a 13-5 major decision to Bluffton’s Deandre Nassar, won a 10-0 major decision against Columbus Grove’s Dakota Sargent and lost 11-9 to Ottawa-Glandorf’s Matt Schmersal.

Arcanum’s Jayden Heltsley in the 285 pound division beat Wellston’s Brandon Moon 6-4, was pinned by Columbus Grove’s Jeff Meyer in 3:24, pinned Covington’s Bryce Keiser in 4:11 and was pinned by Chillicothe Southeastern’s Isaiah Lafontaine in 4:38.

For complete results from the district tournament, visit http://swdab.org/.

For more information about the state wrestling tournament, which will be held March 8-10 at The Ohio State University’s Schottenstein Center in Columbus, visit http://ohsaa.org.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

