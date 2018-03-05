Versailles gymnasts compete at OHSAA state meet

Versailles’ Jadyn Barga does a flip during her floor routine during Saturday’s state gymnastics meet at Hilliard Bradley High School.
HILLIARD – Three Versailles gymnasts finished their season at the Ohio High School Athletic Association state meet on Saturday at Hilliard High School.
Junior Jadyn Barga had a good start with a 9.075 on balance beam, placing 13th. Then she placed 25th on floor, placed eighth on Vault with a 9.40 and finished on bars, placing 14th. The Versailles junior finished the all-around with a 36.150, placing 11th, and earned all-state honors.
Junior Madison Ahrens also had a good start on balance beam with a 9.075. She placed 16th on floor with a 9.10, placed 31st on vault and placed 25th on bars. The Versailles junior had a 35.625 and placed 21st in the all-around.
Freshman Ellie Barga participated in state on the balance beam and placed 22nd with a score of 8.825.
For complete results from the state meet, visit the OHSAA website at http://ohsaa.org/.
