Versailles sells tickets for district championship basketball games

VERSAILLES – Versailles is selling presale tickets for its tournament district championship boys and girls basketball games.

The Versailles girls will play Purcell Marian at 7 p.m. tonight at Springfield High School. Tickets will be available until 4 p.m. in the Versailles High School office. Tickets are $6 for students and adults.

The Versailles boys will play Madeira at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Dayton Arena. Tickets will be available until 4 p.m. today, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Versailles High School office. Tickets are $6 for students and adults.