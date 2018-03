VERSAILLES – Versailles will sell presale tickets for its regional championship girls basketball game against Waynesville, which will be played at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Springfield High School.

Presale tickets are $7 for students and adults and can only be purchased with cash.

Tickets will be available in the Versailles High School office until 4 p.m. today and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.