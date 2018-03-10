Versailles wrestlers Preston Platfoot, Jeffery Ware finish on podium at OHSAA state wrestling meet

COLUMBUS – Versailles seniors Preston Platfoot and Jeffrey Ware finished their high school wrestling careers on the podium at the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division III state tournament.

Both Platfoot in the 132 pound division and Ware in the 285 pound division placed seventh in their respective divisions. Arcanum junior Ethin Hoffman in the 126 pound division and Versailles junior Jacob Poling in the 120 pound division both earned wins at the state tournament but finished outside the top eight and off the podium.

All four Darke County wrestlers had to battle through the consolation bracket after starting the state tournament with losses on Thursday at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus.

Hoffman was pinned in 2:48 by Delta junior Cole Mattin, Poling was pinned in 3:14 by Akron Manchester sophomore Jake White Platfoot was pinned in 1:23 by Rootstown junior Niko Chilson, and Ware lost 4-3 to Smithville junior Joe Warren.

The four wrestlers all remained in the tournament by winning their consolation round matches Thursday night.

Hoffman beat Massillon Tuslaw junior Jamie Viront 11-6, Poling beat Fredericktown senior Skylar Davis 6-1, Platfoot beat Oak Harbor junior Tad Jensen 3-1, and Ware beat Shadyside senior Josh Robinson 4-3.

Both Hoffman and Poling bowed out of the tournament with losses on Friday. Hoffman lost 10-3 to Galion Northmor sophomore Gavin Ramos while Poling lost in a 20-3 technical fall to Bethel-Tate junior Trey Sander.

Platfoot and Ware, meanwhile, both won their matches on Friday to advance in the tournament and secure podium positions.

Platfoot beat Paulding senior Logan Mudel 5-4 while Ware pinned Monroeville sophomore Trey Leroux in 3:40.

Both Versailles seniors then lost their next matches. Platfoot lost 2-0 to Legacy Christian Academy freshman Clint Brown, and Ware lost a 3-1 sudden victory decision to Genoa Area junior Noah Koch.

Platfoot and Ware then finished their seasons with victories in the seventh place matches. Platfoot beat West Salem Northwestern junior Cael Rowland 4-1 while Ware avenged his first round loss to Warren, 4-2.

For complete results from the state wrestling tournament, visit the OHSAA website at http://ohsaa.org.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

