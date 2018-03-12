Versailles offers presale tickets for state semifinal girls basketball game

VERSAILLES – Fans can purchase presale tickets for Versailles’ state semifinal girls basketball game against Elyria Catholic, which will be played at 6 p.m. Thursday at The Ohio State University’s Schottenstein Center in Columbus.

Presale tickets are available for $8. Only cash will be accepted. All fans 2 years old or older require a ticket, and children younger than 2 without a ticket must sit on a parent’s lap.

Tickets will be sold at the Versailles High School office (door two). Tickets will be available from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Reserved seats in sections 104 and 105 are available. Permanent seating begins in row L. Padded folding chairs are utilized in Row K and lower. Fans requiring disability seating should take their ticket to guest services on the entry level near section 127 of the Schottenstein Center to be exchanged. Student section tickets are general admission.

Tickets for Versailles’ state semifinal game also will be good for the second Division III state semifinal between Columbus Africentric Early College and Ottawa-Glandorf, which will be played at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. on Thursday, but fans are encouraged to arrive early as metal detectors are now utilized at the Schottenstein Center, which does create a longer wait time to enter the facility. Large bags and backpacks are not permitted, and pocket knives also are prohibited.

If Versailles wins on Thursday, it would play in the Division III state championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Schottenstein Center. Gates will open at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Ohio State Ticket Office will conduct the sale of finals tickets. Ticket pricing for the finals will be the same as the semifinals, and only cash will be accepted.

This sale will take place immediately following the semifinal win in the auxiliary gym in the southwest corner of the Schottenstein Center. Fans must have a semifinal game ticket stub marked with home or visitor at the top of the ticket to be eligible to purchase finals tickets through this sale. Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, level for level based on the semifinal stub. Fans should not expect the exact tickets for the finals as they had for the semifinals.

The remaining ticket allotment will be brought back to Versailles and will be sold on Friday at the high school from noon until 7 p.m.

Fans also can purchase final four T-shirts until noon on Tuesday by visiting https://vhsgbkfinalfour.itemorder.com.