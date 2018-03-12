Mississinawa Valley seeks assistant football coach

UNION CITY – The Mississinawa Valley varsity football team is looking for an assistant defensive coordinator who can coach linebackers and running backs.

Previous experience coaching these two positions is preferred but not required. The head coach is willing to make position coach changes for the best available coach.

At this time no teaching jobs are available.

To apply, fill out the application online and post all documents on the Dayton Consortium website at https://www.applitrack.com/dayton/onlineapp/. Do not send hard copies to the school.

Anyone with questions should contact Mike Griffin through email mike_griffin@mississinawa.org or 937-968-4464 ext 2224.