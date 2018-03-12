Greenville’s Rachel Kerns, Franklin Monroe’s Abbey Moore named Southwest District coaches of the year

DARKE COUNTY – Franklin Monroe’s Abbey Moore and Greenville’s Rachel Kerns earned Southwest District coach of the year honors for the 2017-18 girls basketball season by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

Kerns was named the Division II coach of the year after leading Greenville to a 13-9 record in the regular season, which marked the team’s first winning season since the 2012-13 school year.

Moore was named the Division IV coach of the year after leading Franklin Monroe to a 19-3 record in the regular season and setting a program record for most wins in a season.

Versailles senior Kami McEldowney was named first team all-Southwest District in Division III.

Franklin Monroe sophomore Corina Conley and Tri-Village sophomore Lissa Siler were named first team all-district in Division IV.

Versailles senior Danielle Winner was named second team all-Southwest District in Division III.

Bradford freshman Skipp Miller and Tri-Village sophomore Maddie Downing were named second team all-district in Division IV.

Versailles junior Elizabeth Ording was named third team all-Southwest District in Division III.

Tri-Village sophomore Trisa Porter was named third team all-district in Division IV.

Greenville sophomore Morgan Gilbert was named honorable mention all-Southwest District in Division II.

Arcanum sophomore Kayla O’Daniel and Versailles sophomore Caitlin McEldowney were named honorable mention all-district in Division III.

Ansonia junior Trinity Henderson, Franklin Monroe sophomore Audrey Cable and Mississinawa Valley junior Sidnie Hunt were named honorable mention all-district in Division IV.

Below are the 2017-18 all-Southwest District girls high school basketball teams, as selected by a media panel from the district:

DIVISION IV

FIRST TEAM: Sarah Bergman, Botkins, 6-foot-2, senior, 15.0 points per game; Ise Bolender, Cedarville, 5-10 sr., 20.2; Corina Conley, Franklin Monroe, 5-11, so., 12.6; Tatum McBride, Pleasant Hill Newton, 5-5, sr., 21.2; Lissa Siler, New Madison Tri-Village, 5-7, so., 13.9; Aubrey Stupp, Lewisburg Tri-County North, 6-0, so., 21.4; Samantha Whiteman, Covington, 5-7, jr., 20.5.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tatum McBride, Newton.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Abbey Moore, Franklin Monroe.

SECOND TEAM: Maddie Downing, Tri-Village, 6-0, so., 12.9; Marissa Meiring, Fort Loramie, 5-9, so., 9.3; Skipp Miller, Bradford, 5-7, fr., 14.0; Alanna O’Leary, Sidney Lehman Catholic, 5-2, sr., 10.3; Laurissa Poling, Russia, 6-0, jr., 10.8; Emily Riddle, Xenia Legacy Christian, 5-9, jr., 12.8; Kasey Schipfer, Mechanicsburg, 5-7, so., 21.5.

THIRD TEAM: Jenna Cordonnier, Russia, 5-8, jr., 9.7; Olivia Clark, Jackson Center, 6-2, sr., 11.0; Marissa Davis, De Graff Riverside, 5-9, sr., 12.7; Emma Hess, Legacy Christian, 5-10, fr., 14.6; Aaliyah Johnson, Cincinnati Christian, 5-7, fr., 12.2; Trisa Porter, Tri-Village, 5-8, so., 9.2; Dawsyn Vilardo, Cin. Miami Valley Christian Academy, 5-10, sr., 7.4.

HONORABLE MENTION: Kathleen Ahner, Olivia Combs, Legacy Christian; Kenley Blake, Troy Christian; Audrey Cable, Franklin Monroe; Maggie Coe, Cedarville; Mylan Crews, West Alexandria Twin Valley South; Grace Edmonton, Cin. Christian; Taylor Felder, Dayton Miami Valley; Alea Ferguson, Tori Thomas, Emma Vanninen, North Lewisburg Triad; Leslie Flores, Avery Shepherd, South Charleston Southeastern Local; Trinity Henderson, Ansonia; Abby Holthaus, Fort Loramie; Sidnie Hunt, Mississinawa Valley; Paige Lane, Botkins; Kathryn Lee, Troy Christian; Jessica Monnier, Houston; Grace Monnin, Lehman Catholic; Abigail Peterson, Springfield Catholic Central; Amani Wagner, Yellow Springs.

DIVISION III

FIRST TEAM: Alexis Chase, Williamsburg, 5-foot-10, junior, 17.0 points per game; Nikki Current, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan, 5-8, sr., 26.0; Morgan Haney, Casstown Miami East, 5-7, jr., 18.7; Alea Harris, Cincinnati Summit Country Day, 5-8, sr., 14.1; Kami McEldowney, Versailles, 5-8, sr., 13.1; Rachel Murray, Waynesville, 5-10, jr., 18.5; Hayley Suchland, Springfield Northeastern, 5-8, sr., 30.9.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Nikki Current, Ben Logan.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jeff Maurer, Anna.

SECOND TEAM: Mary Englert, Cin. Madeira, 5-6, sr., 16.0; Frankie Fife, Jamestown Greeneview, 5-6, sr., 17.5; Macey Huelskamp, Anna, 5-10, sr., 12.1; Kiana Klein, Miamisburg Dayton Christian, 6-2, sr., 12.9; Jenna Lovely, Camden Preble Shawnee, 5-7, jr., 10.5; Danielle Winner, Versailles, 6-2, sr., 10.8; Niah Woods, Summit Country Day, 5-7, sr., 10.2.

THIRD TEAM: Ravin Alexander, Summit Country Day, 5-5, sr., 9.0; Jessica Chase, Williamsburg, 5-8, jr., 17.3; Sha’Dai Hale, Cin. Purcell Marian, 5-10, jr., 16.0; Christa Harris, Carlisle, 5-8, sr., 14.4; Maggie Kersting, Cin. Seven Hills, 5-11, sr., 20.9; Elizabeth Ording, Versailles, 5-11, jr., 6.4; Reagan Ware, Springfield Greenon, 5-6, so., 19.1.

HONORABLE MENTION: Kiana Allen, Summit Country Day; Camryn Collinsworth, Casey Darkow, Dayton Christian; Kelsey Day, Gabby Hollar, Taylor Lauck, West Liberty-Salem; Kristen Dickison, West Milton Milton-Union; Kenna Gray, Tipp City Bethel; Lydia Henry, Greenon; Izzy Hensley, Cin. Country Day; Haley Howard, Miami East; Marin Kline, Madeira; Breah Kuck, Anna; Paige Lilly, Lacey Peterman, East Clinton; Alaina Lyons, Urbana; Torey Macke, Cin. Deer Park; Caitlin McEldowney, Versailles; Kayla O’Daniel, Arcanum; Savannah Pavoni, Ben Logan; Elecia Patton, Blanchester; Aubrey Rains, Marcella Sizer, Waynesville; Ashley Rothert, Cin. Mariemont; McKinlee Ruppert, New Lebanon Dixie; Laura Shuppert, Seven Hills; Nicole Sims, Brenna Woodard, Preble Shawnee; Sylvie Sonneman, Faith Strickle, Greeneview.

DIVISION II

FIRST TEAM: Emma Broerman, Hamilton Badin, 6-feet-1, junior, 14.0 points per game; Clarissa Craig, Cincinnati St. Bernard Roger Bacon, 6-2, fr., 11.6; Layne Ferrell, Franklin, 6-1, jr., 23.5; Maddie Frederick, Tipp City Tippecanoe, 6-0, sr., 15.8; Paige Garr, Goshen, 5-8, jr., 21.0; Shai McGruder, Trotwood-Madison, 6-1, sr., 25.9; Hunter Stidham, Germantown Valley View, 5-10, sr., 21.0.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Maddie Frederick, Tippecanoe.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Rachel Kerns, Greenville.

SECOND TEAM: Emily Byrne, Cin. McNicholas, 5-9, jr., 12.0; Lauren Hapgood, Dayton Oakwood, 5-8, jr., 17.0; Cassidy Hofacker, Bellbrook, 5-9, sr., 13.0; Julia Keller, Dayton Carroll, 6-0, so., 12.4; Allison Mader, Tippecanoe, 5-8, sr., 14.0; Mikala Morris, Springfield Kenton Ridge, 6-3, jr., 22.5; Sky Thomas, Cin. Wyoming, 6-2, jr., 14.0.

THIRD TEAM: Kelly Brenner, Roger Bacon, 5-9, so., 12.2; Abigail Dickson, Valley View, 5-3, fr., 8.8; Sha’mya Leigh, Trotwood-Madison, 5-10, jr., 13.9; Allison Parks, Bethel-Tate, 5-9, sr., 11.2; Kenzi Saunders, Middletown Madison, 5-5, so., 16.1; Sophie Sloneker, Monroe, 5-10, jr., 10.0; Sante Williams, Cin. Northwest, 5-1, jr., 13.6.

HONORABLE MENTION: Monet Allen, Aria Cole, Dayton Dunbar; Hannah Beckman, Middletown Bishop Fenwick; Elisabeth Bush, Allie Stefanek, Carroll; Mya Chapman, Britnie Grant, Northwest; Carley Clift, Kara King, New Richmond; Kellah Flucas, Mercedes Woodward, Trotwood-Madison; Morgan Gilbert, Greenville; Lyric Harris, Roger Bacon; Brooke Johannes, Katelyn Nash, St. Paris Graham; Desiree Jones, Kenton Ridge; Kyndall Ketterer, Oakwood; Lauren Legate, Chloe Smith, Valley View; Emily Mitchell, Bellefontaine; Olivia Potts, Liz Weaver, Springfield Shawnee; Tabitha Romaine, Dayton Ponitz Career Technology Center; Bailey Shepherd, Eaton; Cali Stewart, Tippecanoe; Johanna Theetge, Clarksville Clinton-Massie; Bekah Vine, Bellbrook; Olivia Wells-Daniels, Monroe; Dallas Jones, Chaminade Julienne.

DIVISION I

FIRST TEAM: Jordan Diehl, Springboro, 5-foot-10, senior, 14.4 points per game; Hallie Heidemann, Cincinnati McAuley, 5-7, sr., 16.6; Mya Jackson, Wilmington, 5-7, jr., 22.4; Gabbie Marshall, Cin. Mount Notre Dame, 5-9, jr., 16.3; Abby Prohaska, West Chester Lakota West, 5-10, sr., 15.0; Sammie Puisis, Mason, 6-1, jr., 17.6; Corinne Thomas, New Carlisle Tecumseh, 5-9, jr., 23.3.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Sammie Puisis, Mason.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Ed Zink, Beavercreek.

SECOND TEAM: Madison Bartley, Kettering Fairmont, 6-3, so., 11.0; Addie Brown, Oxford Talawanda, 5-8, sr., 21.0; Presley Griffitts, Tecumseh, 5-11, jr., 20.5; Jillian Hayes, Loveland, 6-2, so., 15.6; Kennedi Myles, Cin. Walnut Hills, 5-11, jr., 5-11, 14.9; Mickayla Perdue, Springfield, 5-8, fr., 22.0; Cici Riggins, Hamilton, 5-11, jr., 21.0.

THIRD TEAM: Jasmine Hale, Cin. West Clermont, 5-10, sr., 12.9; Aubryanna Hall, Huber Heights Wayne, 5-11, fr., 10.2; Julia Hoefling, Cin. Mount Notre Dame, 6-0, jr., 10.0; De’Asia Reid, Cin. Princeton, 6-1, sr., 13.0; Alexis Straw, Lebanon, 5-9, sr., 13.5; Abby Voss, Cin. Mount Notre Dame, 6-0, 8.6; Carmen Williams, Beavercreek, 5-5, sr., 10.8.

HONORABLE MENTION: Zahrya Bailey, Fairfield; Jasmine Ballew, Nevaeh Dean, Jaydis Gales, Lakota West; Aubriana Bellard, Aliyah Burks, Sa’Mill Calhoun, Middletown; Sydney Benning, Alexa Fleming, Alex Smith, McAuley; Jasmine Broner, Centerville; Kaylin Burdick, Dakota Reeves, Alexis Starks, West Clermont; Caralyssa Byrd, Springfield; Abby Carter, Kirah Pringle, Miamisburg; Sam Chable, Amy Velasco, Centerville; MaKayla Cooper, Shayala Heath, Clayton Northmont; Brianna Counts, Maddy Davis, Aliah McWhorter, Cin. Sycamore; Bailey Draughn, Beavercreek; Kendall Folley, Lebanon; Tihanna Fulton, Sade Tucker, Megan Wagner, Mason; Bridgette Grote, Seton; Callie Hunt, Trenton Edgewood; Alaura Holycross, Troy; Jasmine Jamiel, Wilmington; Lauren Klare, Emma Shaffer, Cin. Ursuline Academy; Willow Knight, Vandalia Butler; Kelsey Listerman, Cin. Oak Hills; Mali Morgan-Elliott, Madeline Westbeld, Fairmont; Trinity Morton-Nooks, Xenia; Evelyn Oktavec, Khala Powell, Fairborn; Laila Phelia, Cin. Mount Notre Dame; Jenna Schoster, Cin. Mother of Mercy; Lily Stewart, Piqua.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316.

