Versailles graduate Mitch Stover wins championships at CSCAA National Invitational

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland – Versailles graduate Mitch Stover was named the men’s swimmer of the year following his performance at the College Swimming Coaches Association of America National Invitational.

Stover, a senior at Wright State University, won the championship in the 100 yard individual medley with a time of 49.08, which was a school and meet record. He also won the championship in the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 47.23, setting a meet record in that event as well.

The Versailles alumnus teamed up with Jack Fergus, Trevor Keriazes and Kevin McCaffrey in the 200 yard medley relay and finished seventh at the CSCAA National Invitational, which was held from Thursday to Saturday at the U.S. Naval Academy.

Stover has collected numerous awards throughout his collegiate swimming career. He was named the Horizon League men’s swimming freshman of the year after setting numerous school and conference records.

He continued to set records and was named the Wright State team MVP during his sophomore season then was sidelined his junior year due to an injury.

He returned strong this season and was Horizon League men’s swimmer of the year after winning two league championships in the 100 yard butterfly and 200 yard IM and earning a runner-up finish in the 200 yard backstroke.

The CSCAA National Invitational marked the end of the season for the Wright State swim team.

Versailles graduate Mitch Stover won two championships at the College Swimming Coaches Association of America National Invitational. Photo courtesy of Tim Zechar, Wright State University

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

