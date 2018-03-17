Versailles’ Cole Condon, Arcanum’s Isabella Gable named swimming MVPs

DARKE COUNTY – Two athletes who qualified for the Ohio High School Athletic Association state swim meet in multiple events are The Daily Advocate’s swimmers of the year.

The Daily Advocate’s girls swimmer of the year is Arcanum’s Isabella Gable, and The Daily Advocate’s boys swimmer of the year is Versailles’ Cole Condon.

Gable finished as the runner-up in the girls 200 yard freestyle at the OHSAA Division II state swim meet with a time of 1:48.93. She finished first in the preliminaries then finished just 0.12 seconds behind Cincinnati Seven Hills senior Lucy Callard for the state championship.

Gable finished fourth in the girls 100 yard backstroke with a time of 56.09 to earn her second podium finish at the state swim meet.

Despite missing the first half of the season after transferring to Arcanum from Greenville, Gable set the pace for Darke County girls in numerous events this season. She led the county in the 100 yard freestyle with a time of 54.00, the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 1:47.63, the 500 yard freestyle with a time of 5:05.23, the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 55.43 and the 200 yard individual medley with a time of 2:10.22. She had the second-best time in the 50 yard freestyle at 24.32.

Gable set multiple records this season. At the Cross County Conference meet the Arcanum junior won the 50 yard freestyle in a record time of 24.32 and also won the 500 yard freestyle in a record time of 5:05.23.

“I think she’s a phenomenal swimmer,” Arcanum swim coach Josh Artin said. “I know she’s worked very, very hard. I don’t think she’s missed a day of practice.”

Condon finished ninth in the boys 50 yard freestyle at the state swim meet with a time of 21.58. He was the top finisher in the race’s B final.

The Versailles junior finished 20th in the boys 100 yard freestyle preliminaries at the state swim meet with a time of 49.15. He also helped the Tigers’ boys 200 yard freestyle relay team qualify for state.

Condon had the best time among Darke County boys this season in the 50 yard freestyle at 21.44, the 100 yard freestyle at 47.99, the 100 yard backstroke at 1:00.03 and the 100 yard butterfly at 56.11.

He was second in the 200 yard freestyle at 1:58.34 and the 500 yard freestyle at 5:28.00. In the 200 yard individual medley he had the third best time in the county at 2:18.01, and in the 100 yard breaststroke he had the fourth best time at 1:12.16.

Condon broke school records in the 50 yard freestyle, 50 yard butterfly and the 200 yard butterfly this season. He broke Midwest Athletic Conference records in the 50 yard freestyle and 100 yard freestyle, and the junior also broke the 50 yard freestyle record at the Trotwood Invitational that had stood since 2009.

“He’s a remarkable athlete and been such an awesome athlete to coach this year,” Versailles swim coach Mark Travis said. “He has really set a high bar for himself, which really raises the bar for the whole team in general. I think his leadership and his hard work are one of the main reasons this team has been able to compete very, very well at meet after meet this year.”

Versailles' Cole Condon has been named The Daily Advocate's boys swimmer of the year, and Arcanum's Isabella Gable has been named The Daily Advocate's girls swimmer of the year.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

