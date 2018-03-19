5 Tri-Village athletes place at state powerlifting meet

KENTON – Five Tri-Village athletes received medals at the 31st annual Ohio high school state powerlifting meet on Saturday at Kenton High School.

More than 30 schools competed in the state meet with 109 girls and 270 boys in the seventh through 12th grades. The top six girls and top 12 boys in each weight class received a medal.

Tri-Village did not earn any team awards, which were given to the top three girls teams and top six boys teams, but five of the 15 Patriots earned individual accolades.

Holly Back placed fourth in the girls 145 pound division by lifting 535 pounds with 105 in the bench press, 255 in the deadlift and 175 in the squat.

Marissa Roark finished fifth in the girls 155 pound division as she lifted 535 pounds with 115 in the bench press, 240 in the deadlift and 180 in the squat.

Foster Brown finished ninth in the boys 135 pound division by lifting 595 pounds with 120 in the bench press, 270 in the deadlift and 205 in the squat.

Aaron Stewart finished ninth in the boys 185 pound division as he lifted 885 pounds with 235 in the bench press, 350 in the deadlift and 300 in the squat.

Blake Brandenburg finished 12th in the boys 135 pound class as he lifted 560 pounds with 130 in the bench press, 255 in the deadlift and 175 in the squat.

Lissa Siler finished seventh in the girls 145 pound class by lifting 490 pounds with 240 in the deadlift and 250 in the squat.

Jacquie Gibboney placed seventh in the girls 155 pound division as she lifted 525 pounds with 100 in the bench press, 260 in the deadlift and 180 in the squat.

Lauren Banis finished 13th in the girls heavyweight division by lifting 585 pounds with 110 in the bench press, 245 in the deadlift and 230 in the squat.

Dylan Holsapple placed 13th in the boys 210 pound division as he lifted 845 pounds with 205 in the bench press, 350 in the deadlift and 290 in the squat.

Hunter Gillett finished 17th in the boys 195 pound division as he lifted 705 pounds with 165 in the bench press, 340 in the deadlift and 200 in the squat.

Chance Davis finished 17th in the boys 225 pound class by lifting 845 pounds with 180 in the bench press, 365 in the deadlift and 300 in the squat.

Ian Bailey placed 17th in the boys heavyweight division as he lifted 1,080 pounds with 240 in the bench press, 440 in the deadlift and 400 in the squat.

Nick Varvel placed 18th in the boys 210 pound division by lifting 670 pounds with 145 in the bench press, 285 in the deadlift and 240 in the squat.

Elijah Driver finished 21st in the boys 225 pound division as he lifted 760 pounds with 165 in the bench press, 315 in the deadlift and 280 in the squat.

Dillon Plush finished 27th in the boys 250 pound division as he lifted 565 pounds with 125 in the bench press, 240 in the deadlift and 200 in the squat.

The Tri-Village powerlifting team competed at the state meet on Saturday at Kenton. Pictured are (front row, l-r) coach Tracy Brown, Marissa Roark, Holly Back, Aaron Stewart, Nick Varvel, (back row, l-r) Ian Bailey, Dylan Holsapple, Blake Brandenburg, Foster Brown, Chance Davis, Elijah Driver, Hunter Gillett, Jacquie Gibboney and Dillon Plush. Not pictured are Lissa Siler and Lauren Banis. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/03/web1_Tri-Village-powerlifting-WEB.jpg The Tri-Village powerlifting team competed at the state meet on Saturday at Kenton. Pictured are (front row, l-r) coach Tracy Brown, Marissa Roark, Holly Back, Aaron Stewart, Nick Varvel, (back row, l-r) Ian Bailey, Dylan Holsapple, Blake Brandenburg, Foster Brown, Chance Davis, Elijah Driver, Hunter Gillett, Jacquie Gibboney and Dillon Plush. Not pictured are Lissa Siler and Lauren Banis. Courtesy photo Five Tri-Village athletes earned medals at the state powerlifting meet on Saturday at Kenton. Pictured are (front row, l-r) Holly Back, Aaron Stewart, (back row, l-r) Marissa Roark, Blake Brandenburg and Foster Brown. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/03/web1_Patriot-powerlifting-WEB.jpg Five Tri-Village athletes earned medals at the state powerlifting meet on Saturday at Kenton. Pictured are (front row, l-r) Holly Back, Aaron Stewart, (back row, l-r) Marissa Roark, Blake Brandenburg and Foster Brown. Courtesy photo

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.