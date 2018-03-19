Greenville seeks football, soccer and volleyball coaches

GREENVILLE – Greenville is seeking a head varsity girls soccer coach, junior varsity volleyball coach and two assistant high school football coaches.

Those interested should submit a letter of interest, resume and references to Athletics Director Dusty Yingst at dyingst@gcswave.com.

Previous playing and/or coaching experience is preferred. Candidates must possess or be able to obtain a valid pupil activity permit from the Ohio Department of Education.

Applications will be accepted until April 3 or until the positions are filled.