Greenville girls basketball players earn GWOC honors

GREENVILLE – Three Greenville girls basketball players earned honors from the Greater Western Ohio Conference for the 2017-18 season.
Sophomores Morgan Gilbert and Haleigh Mayo both were named second team all-American League by the GWOC.
Senior Payton Brandenburg made the American League’s special mention team.
Tippecanoe’s Maddie Frederick was named the American North girls basketball player of the year while Tippecanoe’s Andy Holderman was named the American North girls basketball coach of the year.
Tippecanoe won the American North championship with a 15-0 league record, Vandalia-Butler finished second at 11-4, Greenville was third at 10-5, Troy finished fourth at 9-6, Piqua was fifth at 4-11, and Sidney finished sixth with a 2-13 record.
All-GWOC girls basketball
Name School Grade
Jordan Diehl Springboro Senior
Maddie Frederick Tippecanoe Senior
Shai McGruder Trotwood-Madison Senior
Alexis Straw Lebanon Senior
Carmen Williams Beavercreek Senior
American League team
Name School Grade Team
Maddie Frederick Tippecanoe Senior First team
Alaura Holycross Troy Senior First team
Willow Knight Butler Senior First team
Allison Mader Tippecanoe Senior First team
Shai McGruder Trotwood-Madison Senior First team
Trinity Morton-Nooks Xenia Junior First team
Evelyn Oktavec Fairborn Junior First team
Abbie Schoenherr Butler Junior First team
Cali Stewart Tippecanoe Senior First team
Lily Stewart Piqua Senior First team
Mercedes Woodward Trotwood-Madison Senior First team
Tia Bass Troy Sophomore Second team
Tyree Fletcher Butler Junior Second team
Kellah Flucas Trotwood-Madison Senior Second team
Morgan Gilbert Greenville Sophomore Second team
Claire Hinkle Tippecanoe Senior Second team
Alina Kindle Sidney Junior Second team
Kelsey Magoteaux Piqua Senior Second team
Haleigh Mayo Greenville Sophomore Second team
Korina Murphy Stebbins Junior Second team
Khala Powell Fairborn Sophomore Second team
Payton Brandenburg Greenville Senior Special mention
Kyana Johnson Sidney Junior Special mention
Bea Marks Stebbins Senior Special mention
Jordan Short Troy Senior Special mention
Reaghan Wakefield Xenia Freshman Special mention
North Division awards
Athlete of the year: Maddie Frederick, Tippecanoe
Coach of the year: Andy Holderman, Tippecanoe
South Division awards
Athlete of the year: Shai McGruder, Trotwood-Madison
Coach of the year: Henry Benton, Trotwood-Madison
National League team
Name School Grade Team
Madison Bartley Fairmont Sophomore First team
Sam Chable Centerville Junior First team
Jordan Diehl Springboro Senior First team
Kendall Folley Lebanon Freshman First team
Aubryanna Hall Wayne Freshman First team
Mickayla Perdue Springfield Freshman First team
Alexis Straw Lebanon Senior First team
Madeline Westbeld Fairmont Sophomore First team
Carmen Williams Beavercreek Senior First team
Jasmine Broner Centerville Senior Second team
Cori Dilsavor Beavercreek Senior Second team
Bailey Draughn Beavercreek Senior Second team
Nyla Hampton Wayne Sophomore Second team
Shalaya Heath Northmont Junior Second team
Kennedy Lewis Springboro Senior Second team
Lexi Moore Beavercreek Senior Second team
Mali Morgan-Elliot Fairmont Junior Second team
Olivia Trice Wayne Junior Second team
Amy Velasco Centerville Freshman Second team
Lily Browning Springboro Senior Special mention
Caralyssa Byrd Springfield Senior Special mention
Abby Carter Miamisburg Freshman Special mention
MaKayla Cooper Northmont Junior Special mention
Sydney Hanna Lebanon Senior Special mention
Kirah Pringle Miamisburg Junior Special mention
East Division awards
Athlete of the year: Carmen Williams, Beavercreek
Coach of the year: Ed Zink, Beavercreek
West Division awards
Athlete of the year: Jordan Diehl, Springboro
Coach of the year: Tom Benjamin, Springboro
Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU