Greenville girls basketball players earn GWOC honors

GREENVILLE – Three Greenville girls basketball players earned honors from the Greater Western Ohio Conference for the 2017-18 season.

Sophomores Morgan Gilbert and Haleigh Mayo both were named second team all-American League by the GWOC.

Senior Payton Brandenburg made the American League’s special mention team.

Tippecanoe’s Maddie Frederick was named the American North girls basketball player of the year while Tippecanoe’s Andy Holderman was named the American North girls basketball coach of the year.

Tippecanoe won the American North championship with a 15-0 league record, Vandalia-Butler finished second at 11-4, Greenville was third at 10-5, Troy finished fourth at 9-6, Piqua was fifth at 4-11, and Sidney finished sixth with a 2-13 record.

All-GWOC girls basketball

Name School Grade

Jordan Diehl Springboro Senior

Maddie Frederick Tippecanoe Senior

Shai McGruder Trotwood-Madison Senior

Alexis Straw Lebanon Senior

Carmen Williams Beavercreek Senior

American League team

Name School Grade Team

Maddie Frederick Tippecanoe Senior First team

Alaura Holycross Troy Senior First team

Willow Knight Butler Senior First team

Allison Mader Tippecanoe Senior First team

Shai McGruder Trotwood-Madison Senior First team

Trinity Morton-Nooks Xenia Junior First team

Evelyn Oktavec Fairborn Junior First team

Abbie Schoenherr Butler Junior First team

Cali Stewart Tippecanoe Senior First team

Lily Stewart Piqua Senior First team

Mercedes Woodward Trotwood-Madison Senior First team

Tia Bass Troy Sophomore Second team

Tyree Fletcher Butler Junior Second team

Kellah Flucas Trotwood-Madison Senior Second team

Morgan Gilbert Greenville Sophomore Second team

Claire Hinkle Tippecanoe Senior Second team

Alina Kindle Sidney Junior Second team

Kelsey Magoteaux Piqua Senior Second team

Haleigh Mayo Greenville Sophomore Second team

Korina Murphy Stebbins Junior Second team

Khala Powell Fairborn Sophomore Second team

Payton Brandenburg Greenville Senior Special mention

Kyana Johnson Sidney Junior Special mention

Bea Marks Stebbins Senior Special mention

Jordan Short Troy Senior Special mention

Reaghan Wakefield Xenia Freshman Special mention

North Division awards

Athlete of the year: Maddie Frederick, Tippecanoe

Coach of the year: Andy Holderman, Tippecanoe

South Division awards

Athlete of the year: Shai McGruder, Trotwood-Madison

Coach of the year: Henry Benton, Trotwood-Madison

National League team

Name School Grade Team

Madison Bartley Fairmont Sophomore First team

Sam Chable Centerville Junior First team

Jordan Diehl Springboro Senior First team

Kendall Folley Lebanon Freshman First team

Aubryanna Hall Wayne Freshman First team

Mickayla Perdue Springfield Freshman First team

Alexis Straw Lebanon Senior First team

Madeline Westbeld Fairmont Sophomore First team

Carmen Williams Beavercreek Senior First team

Jasmine Broner Centerville Senior Second team

Cori Dilsavor Beavercreek Senior Second team

Bailey Draughn Beavercreek Senior Second team

Nyla Hampton Wayne Sophomore Second team

Shalaya Heath Northmont Junior Second team

Kennedy Lewis Springboro Senior Second team

Lexi Moore Beavercreek Senior Second team

Mali Morgan-Elliot Fairmont Junior Second team

Olivia Trice Wayne Junior Second team

Amy Velasco Centerville Freshman Second team

Lily Browning Springboro Senior Special mention

Caralyssa Byrd Springfield Senior Special mention

Abby Carter Miamisburg Freshman Special mention

MaKayla Cooper Northmont Junior Special mention

Sydney Hanna Lebanon Senior Special mention

Kirah Pringle Miamisburg Junior Special mention

East Division awards

Athlete of the year: Carmen Williams, Beavercreek

Coach of the year: Ed Zink, Beavercreek

West Division awards

Athlete of the year: Jordan Diehl, Springboro

Coach of the year: Tom Benjamin, Springboro

By Kyle Shaner

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

