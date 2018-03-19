Versailles’ Kami McEldowney named MAC girls basketball player of the year

VERSAILLES – Versailles swept the Midwest Athletic Conference’s top awards for the 2017-18 girls basketball season.

Kami McEldowney was named the MAC girls basketball player of the year. The senior point guard averaged 13.1 points per game, 2.1 rebounds per game and 4.3 assists per game. She set school records with seven made 3-pointers in a game and 69 made 3-pointers in a season.

Jacki Stonebraker was named the MAC girls basketball coach of the year after leading the Tigers to the conference championship with a 9-0 league record.

Versailles seniors Kami McEldowney and Danielle Winner both were named first team all-MAC.

Sophomore Caitlin McEldowney was named second team all-conference.

Senior Ellen Peters and junior Elizabeth Ording made the MAC’s honorable mention team.

Versailles won the conference championship with a 9-0 conference record, Minster finished second at 8-1, Coldwater and Fort Recovery tied for third at 6-3, New Bremen finished fifth at 5-4, St. Henry finished sixth at 4-5, Marion Local finished seventh with a 3-6 record, Delphos St. John’s and Parkway tied for ninth at 2-7, and New Knoxville finished 10th at 0-9.

All-MAC girls basketball

First team

Name School Grade

Kourtney Diller Coldwater 12

Lauren Gilliland Coldwater 10

Maura Hoying Coldwater 12

Carley Stone Fort Recovery 12

Grace Thien Fort Recovery 12

Taylor Kogge Minster 12

Courtney Prenger Minster 11

Ivy Wolf Minster 9

Paige Jones New Bremen 12

Allison Siefring St. Henry 11

Kami McEldowney Versailles 12

Danielle Winner Versailles 12

Player of the year: Kami McEldowney, Versailles

Coach of the year: Jacki Stonebraker, Versailles

Second team

Name School Grade

Val Muhlenkamp Fort Recovery 10

Kiah Wendel Fort Recovery 12

Kara Evers Marion Local 12

Natalie Rethman Marion Local 11

Alli Fischer Minster 12

Demaris Wolf Minster 11

Jane Homan New Bremen 12

Kelly Naylor New Bremen 11

Megan Jurosic New Knoxville 10

Sydney Crouch Parkway 12

Haley Hawk Parkway 12

Nikki Keller St. Henry 12

Paige Gaynier St. John’s 9

Taylor Zuber St. John’s 11

Caitlin McEldowney Versailles 10

Honorable mention

Olivia Harlamert, Coldwater; Olivia Patch, Fort Recovery; Jessica Falk, Minster; Macy Puthoff, New Bremen; Erin Scott, New Knoxville; Bailey Bates, Parkway; Addy Vaughn, St. Henry; Betty Vorst, St. John’s; Elizabeth Ording, Ellen Peters, Versailles

