Versailles’ Kami McEldowney named MAC girls basketball player of the year

VERSAILLES – Versailles swept the Midwest Athletic Conference’s top awards for the 2017-18 girls basketball season.
Kami McEldowney was named the MAC girls basketball player of the year. The senior point guard averaged 13.1 points per game, 2.1 rebounds per game and 4.3 assists per game. She set school records with seven made 3-pointers in a game and 69 made 3-pointers in a season.
Jacki Stonebraker was named the MAC girls basketball coach of the year after leading the Tigers to the conference championship with a 9-0 league record.
Versailles seniors Kami McEldowney and Danielle Winner both were named first team all-MAC.
Sophomore Caitlin McEldowney was named second team all-conference.
Senior Ellen Peters and junior Elizabeth Ording made the MAC’s honorable mention team.
Versailles won the conference championship with a 9-0 conference record, Minster finished second at 8-1, Coldwater and Fort Recovery tied for third at 6-3, New Bremen finished fifth at 5-4, St. Henry finished sixth at 4-5, Marion Local finished seventh with a 3-6 record, Delphos St. John’s and Parkway tied for ninth at 2-7, and New Knoxville finished 10th at 0-9.
All-MAC girls basketball
First team
Name School Grade
Kourtney Diller Coldwater 12
Lauren Gilliland Coldwater 10
Maura Hoying Coldwater 12
Carley Stone Fort Recovery 12
Grace Thien Fort Recovery 12
Taylor Kogge Minster 12
Courtney Prenger Minster 11
Ivy Wolf Minster 9
Paige Jones New Bremen 12
Allison Siefring St. Henry 11
Kami McEldowney Versailles 12
Danielle Winner Versailles 12
Player of the year: Kami McEldowney, Versailles
Coach of the year: Jacki Stonebraker, Versailles
Second team
Name School Grade
Val Muhlenkamp Fort Recovery 10
Kiah Wendel Fort Recovery 12
Kara Evers Marion Local 12
Natalie Rethman Marion Local 11
Alli Fischer Minster 12
Demaris Wolf Minster 11
Jane Homan New Bremen 12
Kelly Naylor New Bremen 11
Megan Jurosic New Knoxville 10
Sydney Crouch Parkway 12
Haley Hawk Parkway 12
Nikki Keller St. Henry 12
Paige Gaynier St. John’s 9
Taylor Zuber St. John’s 11
Caitlin McEldowney Versailles 10
Honorable mention
Olivia Harlamert, Coldwater; Olivia Patch, Fort Recovery; Jessica Falk, Minster; Macy Puthoff, New Bremen; Erin Scott, New Knoxville; Bailey Bates, Parkway; Addy Vaughn, St. Henry; Betty Vorst, St. John’s; Elizabeth Ording, Ellen Peters, Versailles
