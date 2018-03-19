Darke County girls basketball players earn CCC honors

DARKE COUNTY – Girls basketball players from Arcanum, Franklin Monroe and Tri-Village were named first team all-Cross County Conference for the 2017-18 season.

Arcanum’s Kayla O’Daniel, Franklin Monroe’s Audrey Cable, Franklin Monroe’s Corina Conley, Tri-Village’s Maddie Downing and Tri-Village’s Lissa Siler all were named first team all-CCC.

Ansonia’s Trinity Henderson, Bradford’s Skipp Miller, Tri-Village’s Trisa Porter and Tri-Village’s Emma Printz were named second team all-conference.

Ansonia’s Katie Werts, Arcanum’s Gracie Garno, Bradford’s Emma Canan, Franklin Monroe’s Kennedy Morris, Mississinawa Valley’s Sidnie Hunt and Tri-Village’s Andi Bietry made the CCC’s special mention team.

Miami East’s Morgan Haney was named the CCC girls basketball player of the year, and Miami East’s Bruce Vanover was named the CCC girls basketball coach of the year.

Miami East won the conference championship with a 12-0 league record, Tri-Village finished second at 11-1, Franklin Monroe and Covington tied for third at 9-3, Arcanum and Newton tied for fifth at 8-4, Bethel finished seventh at 5-7, Bradford and Twin Valley South tied for eighth at 4-8, Ansonia and Tri-County North tied for 10th at 3-9, National Trail finished 12th at 2-10, and Mississinawa Valley finished 13th at 0-12.

All-CCC girls basketball

First team

Kayla O’Daniel, Arcanum

Samantha Whiteman, Covington

Audrey Cable, Franklin Monroe

Corina Conley, Franklin Monroe

Morgan Haney, Miami East

Haley Howard, Miami East

Tatum McBride, Newton

Aubrey Stupp, Tri-County North

Maddie Downing, Tri-Village

Lissa Siler, Tri-Village

Player of the year: Morgan Haney, Miami East

Coach of the year: Bruce Vanover, Miami East

Second team

Trinity Henderson, Ansonia

Kenna Gray, Bethel

Skipp Miller, Bradford

Jordan Crowell, Covington

Camryn Miller, Miami East

Makena Laird, National Trail

Anna Wolfe, Newton

Trisa Porter, Tri-Village

Emma Printz, Tri-Village

Mylan Crews, Twin Valley South

Special mention

Katie Werts, Ansonia

Gracie Garno, Arcanum

Klaudia Lowery, Bethel

Emma Canan, Bradford

Victoria Lyle, Covington

Kennedy Morris, Franklin Monroe

Bailey Miller, Miami East

Sidnie Hunt, Mississinawa Valley

Savanna Abner, National Trail

Mallory Dunlevy, Newton

Megan Poling, Tri-County North

Andi Bietry, Tri-Village

Kelsie Shafer, Twin Valley South

O’Daniel http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/03/web1_Kayla-O-Daniel-WEB-1.jpg O’Daniel Cable http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/03/web1_Audrey-Cable-WEB-1.jpg Cable Conley http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/03/web1_Corina-Conley-WEB-3.jpg Conley Downing http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/03/web1_Maddie-Downing-WEB-2.jpg Downing Siler http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/03/web1_Lissa-Siler-WEB-3.jpg Siler

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.