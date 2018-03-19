Darke County girls basketball players earn CCC honors

DARKE COUNTY – Girls basketball players from Arcanum, Franklin Monroe and Tri-Village were named first team all-Cross County Conference for the 2017-18 season.
Arcanum’s Kayla O’Daniel, Franklin Monroe’s Audrey Cable, Franklin Monroe’s Corina Conley, Tri-Village’s Maddie Downing and Tri-Village’s Lissa Siler all were named first team all-CCC.
Ansonia’s Trinity Henderson, Bradford’s Skipp Miller, Tri-Village’s Trisa Porter and Tri-Village’s Emma Printz were named second team all-conference.
Ansonia’s Katie Werts, Arcanum’s Gracie Garno, Bradford’s Emma Canan, Franklin Monroe’s Kennedy Morris, Mississinawa Valley’s Sidnie Hunt and Tri-Village’s Andi Bietry made the CCC’s special mention team.
Miami East’s Morgan Haney was named the CCC girls basketball player of the year, and Miami East’s Bruce Vanover was named the CCC girls basketball coach of the year.
Miami East won the conference championship with a 12-0 league record, Tri-Village finished second at 11-1, Franklin Monroe and Covington tied for third at 9-3, Arcanum and Newton tied for fifth at 8-4, Bethel finished seventh at 5-7, Bradford and Twin Valley South tied for eighth at 4-8, Ansonia and Tri-County North tied for 10th at 3-9, National Trail finished 12th at 2-10, and Mississinawa Valley finished 13th at 0-12.
All-CCC girls basketball
First team
Kayla O’Daniel, Arcanum
Samantha Whiteman, Covington
Audrey Cable, Franklin Monroe
Corina Conley, Franklin Monroe
Morgan Haney, Miami East
Haley Howard, Miami East
Tatum McBride, Newton
Aubrey Stupp, Tri-County North
Maddie Downing, Tri-Village
Lissa Siler, Tri-Village
Player of the year: Morgan Haney, Miami East
Coach of the year: Bruce Vanover, Miami East
Second team
Trinity Henderson, Ansonia
Kenna Gray, Bethel
Skipp Miller, Bradford
Jordan Crowell, Covington
Camryn Miller, Miami East
Makena Laird, National Trail
Anna Wolfe, Newton
Trisa Porter, Tri-Village
Emma Printz, Tri-Village
Mylan Crews, Twin Valley South
Special mention
Katie Werts, Ansonia
Gracie Garno, Arcanum
Klaudia Lowery, Bethel
Emma Canan, Bradford
Victoria Lyle, Covington
Kennedy Morris, Franklin Monroe
Bailey Miller, Miami East
Sidnie Hunt, Mississinawa Valley
Savanna Abner, National Trail
Mallory Dunlevy, Newton
Megan Poling, Tri-County North
Andi Bietry, Tri-Village
Kelsie Shafer, Twin Valley South
Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.
