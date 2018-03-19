Darke County girls basketball players to play in Bill Moss Memorial Underclass All-Star Game

PIQUA – Four Darke County girls basketball players will play in the 2018 Bill Moss Memorial Underclass All-Star Game on Wednesday at Edison State Community College in Piqua.
The 2018 Bill Moss Memorial Underclass All-Star Game will feature the top girls basketball players in the Miami Valley. Arcanum sophomore Kayla O’Daniel, Franklin Monroe sophomore Corina Conley, Tri-Village sophomore Maddie Downing and Tri-Village sophomore Lissa Siler all will team up on the Division III-IV East team.
Previously held at Urbana High School, this third annual event now takes on the name of former Urbana head coach Bill Moss, who tragically passed away during this past season. He spent four decades in the sport.
“It is a perfect way to honor his legacy and what he has meant to this game,” said Jim Dabbelt, director of The Dabbelt Report and co-founder of this event with Moss. “There were not many people as dedicated to this game as Coach Moss was.”
The Division I-II game will take place at 6 p.m., followed by the Division III-IV game at 7:30.
In between games, several of the area’s top seniors will be recognized for their successful season.
Admission to this event is $5.
Bill Moss Memorial Underclass All-Star Game
Division I-II North
Name Height Graduation year School
Mya Jackson, 5-7 2019, Wilmington
Abigail Dickson, 5-2 2021, Valley View
Julie Keller, 6-0 2020, Carroll
Lauren Hapgood, 5-8 2019, Oakwood
Chloe Smith, 5-9 2019, Valley View
Corinne Thomas, 5-9 2019, Tecumseh
Allie Stefanek, 5-7 2020, Carroll
Presley Griffitts, 5-11 2019, Tecumseh
Mikala Morris, 6-2 2019, Kenton Ridge
McKenzi Saunders, 5-5 2020, Middletown Madison
Division I-II South
Name Height Graduation year School
Alexis Hutchison, 5-8 2019, Centerville
Nyla Hampton, 5-7 2020, Wayne
Alyssa Hall, 5-9 2021, Beavercreek
Sha’Mya Leigh, 5-10 2019, Trotwood Madison
Mickayla Perdue, 5-8 2021, Springfield
Madison Bartley, 6-3 2020, Fairmont
Olivia Trice, 5-9 2020, Wayne
Kendall Folley, 5-7 2021,Lebanon
Shalaya Heath, 6-0 2019, Northmont
Sam Chable, 5-7 2019, Centerville
Division III-IV East
Name Height Graduation year School
Morgan Haney, 5-7 2019, Miami East
Corina Conley, 6-0 2020, Franklin Monroe
Kenna Gray, 5-6 2021, Bethel
Sammi Whiteman, 5-7 2019, Covington
Kayla O’Daniel, 5-7 2020, Arcanum
Kristen Dickison, 5-6 2019, Milton Union
Lissa Siler, 5-7 2020, Tri-Village
Aubrey Stupp, 5-11 2020, Tri County North
Abbigail Peterson, 5-6 2020, Springfield Catholic
Maddie Downing, 6-0 2020, Tri-Village
Division III-IV West
Name Height Graduation year School
Nicole Sims, 5-3 2019, Preble Shawnee
Emily Riddle, 5-8 2019, Legacy Christian
Ivy Wolf, 5-5 2021, Minster
Kasey Schipfer, 5-8 2020, Mechanicsburg
Rachel Murray, 5-7 2019, Waynesville
Courtney Prenger, 6-2 2019, Minster
Sylvie Sonneman, 5-10 2020, Greeneview
Reagan Ware, 5-6 2020, Greenon
Elly Schipfer, 5-10, 2019, Mechanicsburg
Marissa Meiring, 5-9 2020, Fort Loramie
Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU