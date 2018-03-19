Darke County girls basketball players to play in Bill Moss Memorial Underclass All-Star Game

PIQUA – Four Darke County girls basketball players will play in the 2018 Bill Moss Memorial Underclass All-Star Game on Wednesday at Edison State Community College in Piqua.

The 2018 Bill Moss Memorial Underclass All-Star Game will feature the top girls basketball players in the Miami Valley. Arcanum sophomore Kayla O’Daniel, Franklin Monroe sophomore Corina Conley, Tri-Village sophomore Maddie Downing and Tri-Village sophomore Lissa Siler all will team up on the Division III-IV East team.

Previously held at Urbana High School, this third annual event now takes on the name of former Urbana head coach Bill Moss, who tragically passed away during this past season. He spent four decades in the sport.

“It is a perfect way to honor his legacy and what he has meant to this game,” said Jim Dabbelt, director of The Dabbelt Report and co-founder of this event with Moss. “There were not many people as dedicated to this game as Coach Moss was.”

The Division I-II game will take place at 6 p.m., followed by the Division III-IV game at 7:30.

In between games, several of the area’s top seniors will be recognized for their successful season.

Admission to this event is $5.

Bill Moss Memorial Underclass All-Star Game

Division I-II North

Name Height Graduation year School

Mya Jackson, 5-7 2019, Wilmington

Abigail Dickson, 5-2 2021, Valley View

Julie Keller, 6-0 2020, Carroll

Lauren Hapgood, 5-8 2019, Oakwood

Chloe Smith, 5-9 2019, Valley View

Corinne Thomas, 5-9 2019, Tecumseh

Allie Stefanek, 5-7 2020, Carroll

Presley Griffitts, 5-11 2019, Tecumseh

Mikala Morris, 6-2 2019, Kenton Ridge

McKenzi Saunders, 5-5 2020, Middletown Madison

Division I-II South

Name Height Graduation year School

Alexis Hutchison, 5-8 2019, Centerville

Nyla Hampton, 5-7 2020, Wayne

Alyssa Hall, 5-9 2021, Beavercreek

Sha’Mya Leigh, 5-10 2019, Trotwood Madison

Mickayla Perdue, 5-8 2021, Springfield

Madison Bartley, 6-3 2020, Fairmont

Olivia Trice, 5-9 2020, Wayne

Kendall Folley, 5-7 2021,Lebanon

Shalaya Heath, 6-0 2019, Northmont

Sam Chable, 5-7 2019, Centerville

Division III-IV East

Name Height Graduation year School

Morgan Haney, 5-7 2019, Miami East

Corina Conley, 6-0 2020, Franklin Monroe

Kenna Gray, 5-6 2021, Bethel

Sammi Whiteman, 5-7 2019, Covington

Kayla O’Daniel, 5-7 2020, Arcanum

Kristen Dickison, 5-6 2019, Milton Union

Lissa Siler, 5-7 2020, Tri-Village

Aubrey Stupp, 5-11 2020, Tri County North

Abbigail Peterson, 5-6 2020, Springfield Catholic

Maddie Downing, 6-0 2020, Tri-Village

Division III-IV West

Name Height Graduation year School

Nicole Sims, 5-3 2019, Preble Shawnee

Emily Riddle, 5-8 2019, Legacy Christian

Ivy Wolf, 5-5 2021, Minster

Kasey Schipfer, 5-8 2020, Mechanicsburg

Rachel Murray, 5-7 2019, Waynesville

Courtney Prenger, 6-2 2019, Minster

Sylvie Sonneman, 5-10 2020, Greeneview

Reagan Ware, 5-6 2020, Greenon

Elly Schipfer, 5-10, 2019, Mechanicsburg

Marissa Meiring, 5-9 2020, Fort Loramie

By Kyle Shaner

