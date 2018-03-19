Versailles’ Justin Ahrens, Kami McEldowney named District 9 basketball players of the year

DARKE COUNTY – Versailles seniors Justin Ahrens and Kami McEldowney were named the District 9 Division III basketball players of the year by the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association.
Justin Ahrens was named the Division III boys basketball player of the year. The senior averaged 25.3 points per game, 8.1 rebounds per game and 3.8 assists per game.
Kami McEldowney was named the Division III girls basketball player of the year. The senior averaged 13.1 points per game, 2.1 rebounds per game and 4.3 assists per game.
Other boys and girls basketball players from throughout Darke County also made the all-district teams.
Greenville’s Marcus Wood made the all-district team in Division II boys basketball.
Arcanum’s Carter Gray, Versailles’ AJ Ahrens and Versailles’ Justin Ahrens made the Division III boys basketball all-district team.
Ansonia’s Hunter Muir, Ansonia’s Devyn Sink, Franklin Monroe’s Ethan Conley, Mississinawa Valley’s Ethan Bowman and Tri-Village’s Jared Buckley made the all-district team in Division IV boys basketball.
Greenville’s Morgan Gilbert and Greenville’s Haleigh Mayo made the Division II girls basketball all-district team.
Versailles’ Kami McEldowney and Versailles’ Danielle Winner made the all-district team in Division III girls basketball.
Franklin Monroe’s Audrey Cable, Franklin Monroe’s Corina Conley, Tri-Village’s Maddie Downing and Tri-Village’s Lissa Siler made the Division IV girls basketball all-district team.
District 9 coaches all-stars
Boys
Division I
Andre Gordon, Sidney
Ratez Roberts, Sidney
Samari Curtis, Xenia
Ben Schmiesing, Piqua
Zach Reichelderfer, Troy
Clay Mastin, Tecumseh
Kort Justice, Butler
Jabari Perkins, Northmont
Raheim Moss, Springfield
Leonard Taylor, Springfield
Player of the year: Andre Gordon, Sidney
Coach of the year: DJ Wyrick, Vandalia Butler
Division II
Levi Boettcher, Urbana
Jace Underwood, Urbana
Marcus Wood, Greenville
Jameel Cosby, Kenton Ridge
Nasiim McKay, Kenton Ridge
Spencer George, Bellefontaine
Jack Clement, Bellefontaine
Caiden Smith, Tippecanoe
Aaron Schack, Shawnee
Jalen Minney, Northwestern
Brevan King, Graham
Player of the year: Jameel Cosby, Kenton Ridge
Coach of the year: Kris Spriggs, Kenton Ridge
Division III
Justin Ahrens, Versailles
Mason Schneider, Greeneview
James Anderson, Troy Christian
Wyatt Bensman, Anna
Caleb South, Bethel
Ryan Rose, Bethel
Collin Coburn, Indian Lake
Carter Gray, Arcanum
AJ Ahrens, Versailles
Griffin Doseck, Anna
Player of the year: Justin Ahrens, Versailles
Coach of the year: Nate Barhorst, Anna
Division IV
Ethan Conley, Franklin Monroe
Hunter Muir, Ansonia
Jack Dapore, Russia
Colby Cross, Cedarville
Dillon Braun, Fort Loramie
Tyler Siegel, Fort Loramie
Evan Berning, Fort Loramie
Sabian Doolittle, Catholic Central
Bryce Sosby, Jackson Center
Hadley LeVann, Triad
Ethan Bowman, Mississinawa Valley
Drew Brautigam, Fairlawn
Charlie Bertemes, Southeastern
Adonis Davis, Emmanuel Christian
Jared Buckley, Tri-Village
Devin Sink, Ansonia
Kameron Lee, Lehman
Briley Harlan, Triad
Daniel Kearns, Russia
Trey Dunn, Catholic Central
Chris Taylor, Mechanicsburg
Player of the year: Dillon Braun, Fort Loramie
Coach of the year: Cory Britton, Fort Loramie
Girls
Division I
Lily Stewart, Piqua
Shayla Heath, Northmont
Makayla Cooper, Northmont
Alina Kindle, Sidney
Mickayla Perdue, Springfield
Willow Knight, Butler
Abbie Schoenherr, Butler
Tyree Fletcher, Butler
Trinity Morton-Nooks, Xenia
Alaura Holycross, Troy
Corinne Thomas, Tecumseh
Presley Griffitts, Tecumseh
Player of the year: Corinne Thomas, Tecumseh
Coach of the year: Molly Bardonaro, Butler
Division II
Maddie Frederick, Tippecanoe
Allison Mader, Tippecanoe
Cali Stewart, Tippecanoe
Mikala Morris, Kenton Ridge
Desiree Jones, Kenton Ridge
Brooke Johannes, Graham
Olivia Potts, Shawnee
Andi Meeks, Shawnee
Morgan Gilbert, Greenville
Haleigh Mayo, Greenville
Rachel White, Northwestern
Player of the year: Maddie Frederick, Tippecanoe
Coach of the year: Blake Garberich, Shawnee
Division III
Kami McEldowney, Versailles
Danielle Winner, Versailles
Reagan Ware, Greenon
Frankie Fife, Greeneview
Faith Strickle, Greeneview
Morgan Haney, Miami East
Kelsey Day, West Liberty Salem
Hayley Suchland, Northeastern
Nikki Current, Northeastern
Kristin Dickison, Milton Union
Macey Huelskamp, Anna
Player of the year: Kami McEldowney, Versailles
Coach of the year: Tim Hoelle, Greeneview
Division IV
Kenley Blake, Troy Christian
Olivia Clark, Jackson Center
Jennica Monnier, Houston
Maddie Downing, Tri-Village
Lissa Siler, Tri-Village
Samantha Whiteman, Covington
Laurissa Poling, Russia
Jenna Cordonnier, Russia
Tatum McBride, Newton
Marissa Meiring, Fort Loramie
Abby Holthaus, Fort Loramie
Kasey Schipfer, Mechanicsburg
Ise Bolender, Cedarville
Maggie Coe, Cedarville
Sarah Bergman, Botkins
Paige Lane, Botkins
Emma Vanninen, Triad
Marissa Davis, Riverside
Corina Conley, Franklin Monroe
Audrey Cable, Franklin Monroe
Player of the year: Samantha Whiteman, Covington
Coach of the year: Carla Siegel, Fort Loramie
