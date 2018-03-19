Versailles’ Justin Ahrens, Kami McEldowney named District 9 basketball players of the year

DARKE COUNTY – Versailles seniors Justin Ahrens and Kami McEldowney were named the District 9 Division III basketball players of the year by the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association.

Justin Ahrens was named the Division III boys basketball player of the year. The senior averaged 25.3 points per game, 8.1 rebounds per game and 3.8 assists per game.

Kami McEldowney was named the Division III girls basketball player of the year. The senior averaged 13.1 points per game, 2.1 rebounds per game and 4.3 assists per game.

Other boys and girls basketball players from throughout Darke County also made the all-district teams.

Greenville’s Marcus Wood made the all-district team in Division II boys basketball.

Arcanum’s Carter Gray, Versailles’ AJ Ahrens and Versailles’ Justin Ahrens made the Division III boys basketball all-district team.

Ansonia’s Hunter Muir, Ansonia’s Devyn Sink, Franklin Monroe’s Ethan Conley, Mississinawa Valley’s Ethan Bowman and Tri-Village’s Jared Buckley made the all-district team in Division IV boys basketball.

Greenville’s Morgan Gilbert and Greenville’s Haleigh Mayo made the Division II girls basketball all-district team.

Versailles’ Kami McEldowney and Versailles’ Danielle Winner made the all-district team in Division III girls basketball.

Franklin Monroe’s Audrey Cable, Franklin Monroe’s Corina Conley, Tri-Village’s Maddie Downing and Tri-Village’s Lissa Siler made the Division IV girls basketball all-district team.

District 9 coaches all-stars

Boys

Division I

Andre Gordon, Sidney

Ratez Roberts, Sidney

Samari Curtis, Xenia

Ben Schmiesing, Piqua

Zach Reichelderfer, Troy

Clay Mastin, Tecumseh

Kort Justice, Butler

Jabari Perkins, Northmont

Raheim Moss, Springfield

Leonard Taylor, Springfield

Player of the year: Andre Gordon, Sidney

Coach of the year: DJ Wyrick, Vandalia Butler

Division II

Levi Boettcher, Urbana

Jace Underwood, Urbana

Marcus Wood, Greenville

Jameel Cosby, Kenton Ridge

Nasiim McKay, Kenton Ridge

Spencer George, Bellefontaine

Jack Clement, Bellefontaine

Caiden Smith, Tippecanoe

Aaron Schack, Shawnee

Jalen Minney, Northwestern

Brevan King, Graham

Player of the year: Jameel Cosby, Kenton Ridge

Coach of the year: Kris Spriggs, Kenton Ridge

Division III

Justin Ahrens, Versailles

Mason Schneider, Greeneview

James Anderson, Troy Christian

Wyatt Bensman, Anna

Caleb South, Bethel

Ryan Rose, Bethel

Collin Coburn, Indian Lake

Carter Gray, Arcanum

AJ Ahrens, Versailles

Griffin Doseck, Anna

Player of the year: Justin Ahrens, Versailles

Coach of the year: Nate Barhorst, Anna

Division IV

Ethan Conley, Franklin Monroe

Hunter Muir, Ansonia

Jack Dapore, Russia

Colby Cross, Cedarville

Dillon Braun, Fort Loramie

Tyler Siegel, Fort Loramie

Evan Berning, Fort Loramie

Sabian Doolittle, Catholic Central

Bryce Sosby, Jackson Center

Hadley LeVann, Triad

Ethan Bowman, Mississinawa Valley

Drew Brautigam, Fairlawn

Charlie Bertemes, Southeastern

Adonis Davis, Emmanuel Christian

Jared Buckley, Tri-Village

Devin Sink, Ansonia

Kameron Lee, Lehman

Briley Harlan, Triad

Daniel Kearns, Russia

Trey Dunn, Catholic Central

Chris Taylor, Mechanicsburg

Player of the year: Dillon Braun, Fort Loramie

Coach of the year: Cory Britton, Fort Loramie

Girls

Division I

Lily Stewart, Piqua

Shayla Heath, Northmont

Makayla Cooper, Northmont

Alina Kindle, Sidney

Mickayla Perdue, Springfield

Willow Knight, Butler

Abbie Schoenherr, Butler

Tyree Fletcher, Butler

Trinity Morton-Nooks, Xenia

Alaura Holycross, Troy

Corinne Thomas, Tecumseh

Presley Griffitts, Tecumseh

Player of the year: Corinne Thomas, Tecumseh

Coach of the year: Molly Bardonaro, Butler

Division II

Maddie Frederick, Tippecanoe

Allison Mader, Tippecanoe

Cali Stewart, Tippecanoe

Mikala Morris, Kenton Ridge

Desiree Jones, Kenton Ridge

Brooke Johannes, Graham

Olivia Potts, Shawnee

Andi Meeks, Shawnee

Morgan Gilbert, Greenville

Haleigh Mayo, Greenville

Rachel White, Northwestern

Player of the year: Maddie Frederick, Tippecanoe

Coach of the year: Blake Garberich, Shawnee

Division III

Kami McEldowney, Versailles

Danielle Winner, Versailles

Reagan Ware, Greenon

Frankie Fife, Greeneview

Faith Strickle, Greeneview

Morgan Haney, Miami East

Kelsey Day, West Liberty Salem

Hayley Suchland, Northeastern

Nikki Current, Northeastern

Kristin Dickison, Milton Union

Macey Huelskamp, Anna

Player of the year: Kami McEldowney, Versailles

Coach of the year: Tim Hoelle, Greeneview

Division IV

Kenley Blake, Troy Christian

Olivia Clark, Jackson Center

Jennica Monnier, Houston

Maddie Downing, Tri-Village

Lissa Siler, Tri-Village

Samantha Whiteman, Covington

Laurissa Poling, Russia

Jenna Cordonnier, Russia

Tatum McBride, Newton

Marissa Meiring, Fort Loramie

Abby Holthaus, Fort Loramie

Kasey Schipfer, Mechanicsburg

Ise Bolender, Cedarville

Maggie Coe, Cedarville

Sarah Bergman, Botkins

Paige Lane, Botkins

Emma Vanninen, Triad

Marissa Davis, Riverside

Corina Conley, Franklin Monroe

Audrey Cable, Franklin Monroe

Player of the year: Samantha Whiteman, Covington

Coach of the year: Carla Siegel, Fort Loramie

Versailles senior Justin Ahrens was named the District 9 Division III boys basketball player of the year by the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/03/web1_Justin-Ahrens-WEB-2.jpg Versailles senior Justin Ahrens was named the District 9 Division III boys basketball player of the year by the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association. Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate Versailles senior Kami McEldowney was named the District 9 Division III girls basketball player of the year by the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/03/web1_Kami-McEldowney-WEB-3.jpg Versailles senior Kami McEldowney was named the District 9 Division III girls basketball player of the year by the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association. Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.