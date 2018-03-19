Versailles’ Justin Ahrens named MAC boys basketball player of the year

VERSAILLES – Versailles senior Justin Ahrens was named the Midwest Athletic Conference boys basketball player of the year for the 2017-18 season.
The Ohio State University commit averaged 25.3 points per game, 8.1 rebounds per game and 3.8 assists per game. He set school records for most points in a game with 46 and 3-pointers in a game with 10. The senior guard also set school and conference records for most points in a career.
Justin Ahrens and his twin brother AJ Ahrens both were named first team all-MAC.
Versailles senior Keaton McEldowney was named second team all-conference.
Marion Local’s Kurt Goettemoeller was named the MAC boys basketball coach of the year.
Marion Local won the MAC boys basketball championship with a 9-0 conference record, St. Henry finished second at 8-1, Versailles finished third at 7-2, Minster finished fourth at 6-3, and Delphos St. John’s finished fifth at 5-4. Coldwater, Fort Recovery and New Bremen all tied for sixth at 3-6, New Knoxville finished ninth with a 1-8 league record, and Parkway finished 10th at 0-9.
All-MAC boys basketball
First team
Name School Grade
Marcus Bruns Coldwater 11
Payton Jutte Fort Recovery 11
Nathan Bruns Marion Local 11
Tyler Mescher Marion Local 12
Isaac Schmiesing Minster 12
Jared Schulze Minster 11
Avery Powers New Bremen 12
Nathan Tinnerman New Knoxville 12
Tyler Schlarman St. Henry 12
Jared Wurst St. John’s 11
AJ Ahrens Versailles 12
Justin Ahrens Versailles 12
Player of the year: Justin Ahrens, Versailles
Coach of the year: Kurt Goettemoeller, Marion Local
Second team
Name School Grade
Derek Albers Coldwater 12
Cole Frilling Coldwater 11
Tyler Prenger Marion Local 12
Mike Ketner Minster 11
Nolan Bornhorst New Bremen 10
Grant Hoehne New Bremen 12
Luke Vonderhaar New Bremen 12
Mason Baxter Parkway 11
Caleb Kinney Parkway 10
Devin Huelskamp St. Henry 12
Ryan Luttmer St. Henry 12
Keaton McEldowney Versailles 12
Honorable mention
Jacob Wenning, Coldwater; Ryan Braun, Cade Wendel, Fort Recovery; Collin Everman, Marion Local; Cody Frericks, Adam Knapke, Minster; Jonah Lageman, Ben Lammers, New Knoxville; Nick Hawk, Parkway; Ryan Bruening, St. Henry; Richard Cocuzza, Collin Will, St. John’s
