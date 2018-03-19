Versailles’ Justin Ahrens named MAC boys basketball player of the year

VERSAILLES – Versailles senior Justin Ahrens was named the Midwest Athletic Conference boys basketball player of the year for the 2017-18 season.

The Ohio State University commit averaged 25.3 points per game, 8.1 rebounds per game and 3.8 assists per game. He set school records for most points in a game with 46 and 3-pointers in a game with 10. The senior guard also set school and conference records for most points in a career.

Justin Ahrens and his twin brother AJ Ahrens both were named first team all-MAC.

Versailles senior Keaton McEldowney was named second team all-conference.

Marion Local’s Kurt Goettemoeller was named the MAC boys basketball coach of the year.

Marion Local won the MAC boys basketball championship with a 9-0 conference record, St. Henry finished second at 8-1, Versailles finished third at 7-2, Minster finished fourth at 6-3, and Delphos St. John’s finished fifth at 5-4. Coldwater, Fort Recovery and New Bremen all tied for sixth at 3-6, New Knoxville finished ninth with a 1-8 league record, and Parkway finished 10th at 0-9.

All-MAC boys basketball

First team

Name School Grade

Marcus Bruns Coldwater 11

Payton Jutte Fort Recovery 11

Nathan Bruns Marion Local 11

Tyler Mescher Marion Local 12

Isaac Schmiesing Minster 12

Jared Schulze Minster 11

Avery Powers New Bremen 12

Nathan Tinnerman New Knoxville 12

Tyler Schlarman St. Henry 12

Jared Wurst St. John’s 11

AJ Ahrens Versailles 12

Justin Ahrens Versailles 12

Player of the year: Justin Ahrens, Versailles

Coach of the year: Kurt Goettemoeller, Marion Local

Second team

Name School Grade

Derek Albers Coldwater 12

Cole Frilling Coldwater 11

Tyler Prenger Marion Local 12

Mike Ketner Minster 11

Nolan Bornhorst New Bremen 10

Grant Hoehne New Bremen 12

Luke Vonderhaar New Bremen 12

Mason Baxter Parkway 11

Caleb Kinney Parkway 10

Devin Huelskamp St. Henry 12

Ryan Luttmer St. Henry 12

Keaton McEldowney Versailles 12

Honorable mention

Jacob Wenning, Coldwater; Ryan Braun, Cade Wendel, Fort Recovery; Collin Everman, Marion Local; Cody Frericks, Adam Knapke, Minster; Jonah Lageman, Ben Lammers, New Knoxville; Nick Hawk, Parkway; Ryan Bruening, St. Henry; Richard Cocuzza, Collin Will, St. John’s

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316.

