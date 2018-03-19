Darke County boys basketball players earn CCC honors

DARKE COUNTY – Five Darke County boys basketball players earned first team all-Cross County Conference recognition for the 2017-18 season.
Ansonia’s Hunter Muir, Arcanum’s Carter Gray, Franklin Monroe’s Ethan Conley, Mississinawa Valley’s Ethan Bowman and Tri-Village’s Jared Buckley all were named first team all-CCC.
Ansonia’s Devyn Sink, Franklin Monroe’s Zach Cable and Franklin Monroe’s Kyle Ressler were named second team all-conference.
Ansonia’s Trevor Alexander, Arcanum’s Evan Atchley, Bradford’s Andy Branson, Franklin Monroe’s Parker Hesler, Mississinawa Valley’s DJ Howell and Tri-Village’s Trey Frech made the CCC’s special mention team.
Bethel’s Ryan Rose was named the CCC boys basketball player of the year, and Bethel’s Brett Kopp was named the CCC boys basketball coach of the year.
Bethel won the CCC championship with a 12-0 conference record, and Franklin Monroe finished second at 10-2. Ansonia, Mississinawa Valley, National Trail, Tri-County North, Tri-Village and Twin Valley South all finished 7-5. Arcanum finished ninth in the league with a 7-5 record, Covington and Miami East tied for 10th at 4-8, Newton finished 12th at 1-11, and Bradford finished 13th with a 0-12 record.
All-CCC boys basketball
First team
Hunter Muir, Ansonia
Carter Gray, Arcanum
Ryan Rose, Bethel
Caleb South, Bethel
Ethan Conley, Franklin Monroe
Ethan Bowman, Mississinawa Valley
Cameron Harrison, National Trail
Dillon McCullough, Tri-County North
Jared Buckley, Tri-Village
Willie Bowman, Twin Valley South
Player of the year: Ryan Rose, Bethel
Coach of the year: Brett Kopp, Bethel
Second team
Devyn Sink, Ansonia
Kendal James, Bethel
Alex VanHarran, Bethel
Braden Miller, Covington
Zach Cable, Franklin Monroe
Kyle Ressler, Franklin Monroe
Austin Rutledge, Miami East
Dalton Mason, National Trail
Treg Jackson, Newton
Brian Stinson, Tri-County North
Travis Lovely, Twin Valley South
Special mention
Trevor Alexander, Ansonia
Evan Atchley, Arcanum
Jacob Evans, Bethel
Andy Branson, Bradford
Bradley Wiggins, Covington
Parker Hesler, Franklin Monroe
Parker Heim, Miami East
DJ Howell, Mississinawa Valley
Travis Hunt, National Trail
Ryan Mollette, Newton
Preston Jackson, Tri-County North
Trey Frech, Tri-Village
Ryan Bassler, Twin Valley South
