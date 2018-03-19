Darke County boys basketball players earn CCC honors

DARKE COUNTY – Five Darke County boys basketball players earned first team all-Cross County Conference recognition for the 2017-18 season.

Ansonia’s Hunter Muir, Arcanum’s Carter Gray, Franklin Monroe’s Ethan Conley, Mississinawa Valley’s Ethan Bowman and Tri-Village’s Jared Buckley all were named first team all-CCC.

Ansonia’s Devyn Sink, Franklin Monroe’s Zach Cable and Franklin Monroe’s Kyle Ressler were named second team all-conference.

Ansonia’s Trevor Alexander, Arcanum’s Evan Atchley, Bradford’s Andy Branson, Franklin Monroe’s Parker Hesler, Mississinawa Valley’s DJ Howell and Tri-Village’s Trey Frech made the CCC’s special mention team.

Bethel’s Ryan Rose was named the CCC boys basketball player of the year, and Bethel’s Brett Kopp was named the CCC boys basketball coach of the year.

Bethel won the CCC championship with a 12-0 conference record, and Franklin Monroe finished second at 10-2. Ansonia, Mississinawa Valley, National Trail, Tri-County North, Tri-Village and Twin Valley South all finished 7-5. Arcanum finished ninth in the league with a 7-5 record, Covington and Miami East tied for 10th at 4-8, Newton finished 12th at 1-11, and Bradford finished 13th with a 0-12 record.

All-CCC boys basketball

First team

Hunter Muir, Ansonia

Carter Gray, Arcanum

Ryan Rose, Bethel

Caleb South, Bethel

Ethan Conley, Franklin Monroe

Ethan Bowman, Mississinawa Valley

Cameron Harrison, National Trail

Dillon McCullough, Tri-County North

Jared Buckley, Tri-Village

Willie Bowman, Twin Valley South

Player of the year: Ryan Rose, Bethel

Coach of the year: Brett Kopp, Bethel

Second team

Devyn Sink, Ansonia

Kendal James, Bethel

Alex VanHarran, Bethel

Braden Miller, Covington

Zach Cable, Franklin Monroe

Kyle Ressler, Franklin Monroe

Austin Rutledge, Miami East

Dalton Mason, National Trail

Treg Jackson, Newton

Brian Stinson, Tri-County North

Travis Lovely, Twin Valley South

Special mention

Trevor Alexander, Ansonia

Evan Atchley, Arcanum

Jacob Evans, Bethel

Andy Branson, Bradford

Bradley Wiggins, Covington

Parker Hesler, Franklin Monroe

Parker Heim, Miami East

DJ Howell, Mississinawa Valley

Travis Hunt, National Trail

Ryan Mollette, Newton

Preston Jackson, Tri-County North

Trey Frech, Tri-Village

Ryan Bassler, Twin Valley South

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

