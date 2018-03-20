Bradford athletes place at state powerlifting meet

KENTON – Bradford’s boys and girls powerlifting teams finished just missed out on winning team trophies at the state powerlifting meet on Saturday at Kenton High School.

The Bradford girls finished fifth in the state meet team standings behind champion South Central, runner-up Piketon, third place Bluffton and fourth place Madison Plains. The top three girls teams won trophies.

Bradford’s boys finished sixth in the team standings behind champion Wellston, runner-up Springfield Northeastern, third place Coal Grove, fourth place Madison Plains and fifth place Piketon. The top five boys teams earned trophies.

Bradford’s top individual performer was Hunter Penkal, who finished second in the boys 185 pound division by lifting 1,145 pounds. He had the best squat in his division with 450 pounds and also lifted 260 in the bench press and 435 in the deadlift.

Ethan Saunders finished third in the boys 125 pound division by lifting 710 pounds with 175 in the bench press, 285 in the deadlift and 250 in the squat.

Erica Gaynor finished third in the girls 145 pound division as she lifted 560 pounds with 100 in the bench press, 235 in the deadlift and 225 in the squat.

Ashlyn Plessinger finished fourth in the girls 115 pound class as she lifted 500 pounds with 85 in the bench press, 195 in the deadlift and 220 in the squat.

Hannah Stine finished fourth in the girls 125 pound division by lifting 535 pounds with 105 in the bench press, 245 in the deadlift and 185 in the squat.

Courtney Monnin finished fourth in the 155 pound class as she lifted 545 pounds with 100 in the bench press, 230 in the deadlift and 215 in the squat.

Aliviyah Boggs finished sixth in the girls 135 pound division as she lifted 535 pounds with 95 in the bench press, 240 in the deadlift and 200 in the squat.

Kyle Kissinger finished eighth in the boys 135 pound division by lifting 605 pounds. He had the best bench in his class at 175 pounds and also lifted 255 in the deadlift and 175 in the squat.

Larkin Painter finished eighth in the boys 175 pound division as he lifted 1,005 pounds with 225 in the bench press, 405 in the deadlift and 375 in the squat.

Ethan Reed finished ninth in the boys 210 pound class by lifting 970 pounds with 220 in the bench press, 360 in the deadlift and 390 in the squat.

Dalton Bubeck finished 10th in the boys 125 division as he lifted 540 pounds with 135 in the bench press, 215 in the deadlift and 190 in the squat.

Corey Cotrell finished 10th in the boys 225 division by lifting 1,050 pounds with 205 in the bench press, 405 in the deadlift and 440 in the squat.

Keaton Mead finished 11th in the boys 145 pound class by lifting 715 pounds with 140 in the bench press, 300 in the deadlift and 275 in the squat.

Ben Kitts finished 12th in the boys 145 pound division as he lifted 710 pounds with 135 in the bench press, 330 in the deadlift and 245 in the squat.

Dylan Mitchell finished 12th in the boys 165 pound class by lifting 820 pounds with 185 in the bench press, 335 in the deadlift and 300 in the squat.

Bradford had 33 lifters compete in the state meet, 20 boys and 13 girls, which also included Hannah Lear, Mercedes Smith, Caroline Gleason, Kat Reineke, Kiersten Kitts, Hailee Baker, Jennifer Wolf, Nate Fries, Joey Brussell, Jared Shellabarger, Jarrett Richardson Welch, Dane Shelton, Jordan Shellabarger, Brant Helman, Jarrett Boggs, Jacob McQuinn and Taylor Stine.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

