Community supports Danny Diceanu as Franklin Monroe seeks new girls soccer coach

PITSBURG – Franklin Monroe is seeking a new varsity girls soccer coach after Danny Diceanu filled the role in addition to his job as the Jets’ varsity boys soccer coach last year.

During a Franklin Monroe Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, community members spoke on behalf of Diceanu and him continuing as the head coach of the boys and girls varsity soccer teams.

Diceanu, who has served as FM’s boys soccer coach for many years, led the girls team last year after Lady Jet coach Scott Howell stepped down. He guided the boys team to its eighth consecutive Ohio High School Athletic Association sectional championship game appearance last fall and also led the Lady Jets to an OHSAA tournament victory.

Franklin Monroe plans on Diceanu continuing as the varsity boys coach but posted a job opening for the head coaching position of the girls team on the OHSAA website this month.

