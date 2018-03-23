Saturday sporting events canceled

DARKE COUNTY – Darke County teams are delaying the start of the spring sports season by canceling games and meets scheduled for Saturday.

The Lady Tiger Classique track and field meet that was to include Ansonia, Arcanum, Bradford and Versailles has been canceled.

Tippecanoe’s track and field meet that was to include the Ansonia boys has been canceled.

Troy’s Up & Running Invitational track and field meet has been postponed until Wednesday. Greenville will not participate in the rescheduled meet.

The softball games at Greenville that were to include Franklin Monroe and Greenville have been canceled.

Bradford has canceled its softball game against Coldwater and baseball games against Northridge.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

