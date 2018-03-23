Craig Stammen earns win for Padres

Chase Samuel Stammen, the newborn son of Versailles alumnus Craig Stammen and his wife Audrey, is pictured with the final ball his dad used to strikeout the side in the sixth inning of Thursday’s exhibition game against Cleveland at Goodyear, Arizona. The San Diego Padres took and held the lead immediately after Stammen pitched, making him the winning pitcher. The Versailles graduate is tentatively set to pitch against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday in Goodyear.

