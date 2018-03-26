Minster gets no-hitter versus Ansonia baseball team

MINSTER – Defending state champion Minster had two pitchers combine for a no-hitter as the Wildcats beat Ansonia 15-0 in the teams’ season opener on Saturday.

Jack Heitbrink pitched three no-hit innings for Minster, striking out six and walking three. Adam Knapke pitched two perfect innings in relief and struck out one for the 2017 Ohio High School Athletic Association Division IV state champions.

Minster took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Saturday afternoon’s game. The Wildcats then added five runs in the second inning, six in the third and two in the fourth on their way to a five-inning run rule victory.

Minster had seven hits and committed no errors while Ansonia had no hits and committed six errors.

Jacob Longenecker, Tyler Neal and Jarvis Thwaits each drew walks for Ansonia. The Tigers’ best chance to score came in the top half of the first inning when Neal and Thwaits drew back-to-back walks, but they both were left stranded following two consecutive strikeouts to end the inning.

Ethan Fischer pitched two innings for Ansonia and allowed seven unearned runs on three hits, five walks and one strikeout. Thwaits pitched one inning, allowing three earned runs and five unearned runs on three hits, four walks, one hit batter and two strikeouts. Devyn Sink pitched scoreless one inning, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out one.

Ansonia fell to 0-1 with Saturday’s season-opening loss.

