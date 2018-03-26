Versailles baseball team run rules Arcanum in season opener

ARCANUM – The Versailles baseball team began the 2018 season with a 10-0 run rule victory against Arcanum on Monday.

After three scoreless innings to start the game, Versailles scored four runs in the top half of the fourth inning. The Tigers added three runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to win 10-0.

Versailles finished the game with five hits and one error while Arcanum had two hits and four errors.

Cole Niekamp led Versailles at the plate as he went 3-for-4 with a double, a stolen base, three runs and three RBIs. Kurtis Rutschilling went 1-for-2 with two walks, four stolen bases and three runs. Elliot Bruns was 1-for-4 with two RBIs.

Noah Richard walked three times, stole two bases and scored three runs for Versailles. Will Eversole walked twice, scored a run and drove in a run. Brayden Robinson had two RBIs while Andrew Demange added one RBI.

Wade Meeks led the Arcanum offense as he was 1-for-2 with a walk. Austin Smith went 1-for-1. Cory Ross walked twice, and Grant Delk drew a walk.

Niekamp earned the win for Versailles as he pitched four scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out seven. Zach Griesdorn pitched two scoreless innings in relief, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out four.

Smith was charged with the loss for Arcanum as he allowed one earned run and three unearned runs on one hit, five walks and one strike out in 3 2/3 innings. Micheal Fecker pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed two earned runs and one unearned run on two hits and two walks. Mitchel Wogomon pitched one inning, allowing three earned runs on two hits, two walks and two strikeouts.

Versailles improved to 1-0 with the win while Arcanum fell to 0-1.

