Bradford baseball team loses season opener at National Trail

NEW PARIS – Bradford led 3-2 late in Monday’s season opening baseball game at National Trail, but the Blazers added two late runs to defeat the Railroaders 4-3 in a Cross County Conference contest.

National Trail took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth, but Bradford responded with three runs in the top of the fifth to lead 3-2. Trail tied the game in the bottom of the fifth then added the game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth.

Bradford finished the game with 10 hits and one error while National Trail had five hits and no errors.

Bradford’s Andy Branson went 2-for-4 with a RBI and a run. Gage Wills was 2-for-3 and scored a run. Clay Layman went 2-for-4.

Larkin Painter went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and a run for the Railroaders. Fischer Spencer was 1-for-4 with a double and a RBI. Wyatt Spangler went 1-for-2 and drew a walk. Parker Smith was 1-for-4 with a double.

Smith pitched four innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits, no walks and six strikeouts. Branson pitched two innings and allowed one earned run and one unearned run on two hits, one walk and two strikeouts.

Bradford fell to 0-1 overall and 0-1 in the league with Monday’s loss.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/03/web1_Bradford-logo-WEB-1.jpg

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.