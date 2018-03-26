Mississinawa Valley softball team loses 6-5 to Jackson Center

JACKSON CENTER – Jackson Center scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to defeat the Mississinawa Valley softball team 6-5 on Monday.

Mississinawa Valley got off to a strong start to the season with three runs in the top half of the first inning. Jackson Center scored one run in the second inning, but MV got its lead back up to three runs with a run in the fifth.

Jackson Center took its first lead of the day in the bottom of the sixth when the Tigers scored five runs and went up 6-4. Mississinawa scored a run in the bottom of the seventh but fell one run short.

Mississinawa Valley had 10 hits and no errors in the game while Jackson Center had six hits and one error.

Paxton Scholl led the Mississinawa Valley offense as she went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a triple, was hit by a pitch, stole two bases and scored three runs. Bailey Johnson was 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, five stolen bases, a run and two RBIs. Taylor Collins went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, two stolen bases, a run and two RBIs.

Jolie Elson and Trinity Konwiczka both went 1-for-3 for Mississinawa Valley. Makayla Coning was 1-for-4. Taydem Elson walked and drove in a run. Kinsie Blocher walked and stole a base.

Collins pitched the complete game for Mississinawa Valley, allowing six runs on six hits, two walks and three strikeouts.

Mississinawa Valley fell to 0-1 with Monday’s loss.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

