Greenville boys tennis team wins season opener at Wapakoneta

WAPAKONETA – The Greenville boys tennis team started the 2018 season with a 3-2 victory at Wapakoneta on Monday.

Wapakoneta’s Jeffrey Adkins beat Branson Leigeber 6-2, 6-3 in first singles. Greenville’s Landon Muhlenkamp beat Jordan Moening 6-1, 7-5 in second singles. In third singles the Green Wave’s Duda Wollmeister beat David Haver 6-0, 6-1.

Greenville’s Aaron Lobenstein and Max Onkst beat Curtis Hughes and Owen Simonson 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4) in first doubles. In the second doubles match Wapak’s Austin Hancock and John Doll beat Josh Galloway and Eric Price 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Greenville improved to 1-0 with Monday’s win while Wapak fell to 0-1.

Greenville’s junior varsity pairs of Victor Livesay and Milan Denlinger, Tristan McDaniel and Pablo Badell, Bryan Day and Enric Sanchez, Zach Miller and Jayce Lovett, Heath Coomer and Jimmy Normile, and Jiahao Zhang and Milan Denlinger all won matches on Monday.