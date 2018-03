MINSTER – The Arcanum softball team began its 2018 season with a 6-2 victory against Minster on Monday.

Macy Skelton was the winning pitcher for Arcanum and had five strikeouts.

Macey Hartman had two hits and four RBIs for Arcanum while Gracie Garno had two hits.

The Trojans will travel to Tri-County North on Tuesday, will play Twin Valley South at home on Thursday and will play Valley View at home on Friday