Darke County sporting events canceled because of rain

DARKE COUNTY – Darke County sporting events scheduled for Tuesday have been canceled because of rain.

The Sidney Invitational track and field meet, which Greenville was scheduled to participate in, has been canceled.

The Ansonia at Tri-Village baseball and softball games have been canceled.

The Bradford at National Trail softball game has been canceled.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/03/web1_OHSAA-logo-WEB-3.jpg

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.