Greenville boys basketball players earn recognition from GWOC

GREENVILLE – Two Greenville boys basketball players earned recognition from the Greater Western Ohio Conference for the 2017-18 season.
Junior Noah Walker and sophomore Marcus Wood both made the American League’s special mention team.
Sidney’s Andre Gordon was named the American North boys basketball player of the year, and Vandalia-Butler’s DJ Wyrick was named the American North boys basketball coach of the year.
Butler and Sidney finished atop the American North standings with identical 12-3 league records. Piqua, Tippecanoe and Troy all finished 7-8 in the American North while Greenville finished 0-15.
All-GWOC boys basketball
Name School Grade
Myles Belyue Trotwood-Madison Senior
Samari Curtis Xenia Junior
Amari Davis Trotwood-Madison Junior
Andre Gordon Sidney Junior
Jason Hubbard Miamisburg Senior
Darius Quisenberry Wayne Senior
American League team
Name School Grade Team
Myles Belyue Trotwood-Madison Senior First team
Samari Curtis Xenia Junior First team
Amari Davis Trotwood-Madison Junior First team
Andre Gordon Sidney Junior First team
Kort Justice Butler Senior First team
Shaunn Monroe Fairborn Junior First team
Jonathan Mpanzu Stebbins Senior First team
Ben Schmiesing Piqua Senior First team
Caiden Smith Tippecanoe Senior First team
Devon Brown Piqua Senior Second team
Jay Evans Xenia Senior Second team
Meechi Harris Xenia Senior Second team
Bryant Johnson Butler Junior Second team
Michael Kreill Butler Junior Second team
KJ Redmon Fairborn Senior Second team
Zach Reichelderfer Troy Senior Second team
Ratez Roberts Sidney Junior Second team
Devan Rogers Sidney Senior Second team
Justin Stephens Trotwood-Madison Junior Second team
Jarod Bodekor Fairborn Junior Special mention
Chris Davis Stebbins Senior Special mention
Cade Gingerich Tippecanoe Senior Special mention
Jacob Martinez Troy Junior Special mention
Malachi Mathews Trotwood-Madison Junior Special mention
Dariane Matthews West Carrollton Senior Special mention
Jalen Sanders West Carrollton Senior Special mention
Noah Walker Greenville Junior Special mention
Josh Wildermuth Tippecanoe Senior Special mention
Marcus Wood Greenville Sophomore Special mention
North Division awards
Athlete of the year: Andre Gordon, Sidney
Coach of the year: DJ Wyrick, Butler
South Division awards
Athlete of the year: Myles Belyue, Trotwood-Madison
Coach of the year: Rocky Rockhold, Trotwood-Madison
National League team
Name School Grade Team
Jon Alessandro Beavercreek Senior First team
Jack Hendricks Fairmont Senior First team
Harrison Hookfin Lebanon Senior First team
Jason Hubbard Miamisburg Senior First team
RaHeim Moss Springfield Senior First team
Deshon Parker Wayne Senior First team
Darius Quisenberry Wayne Senior First team
L’Christian Smith Wayne Senior First team
Leonard Taylor Springfield Senior First team
Kellan Bochenek Fairmont Junior Second team
Duncan Hall Miamisburg Junior Second team
Ryan Hall Fairmont Junior Second team
Ronnie Hampton Wayne Junior Second team
Corey Hartman Miamisburg Junior Second team
Danny Lewis Northmont Junior Second team
Drew Sekerak Lebanon Senior Second team
Donnie Shelton Centerville Senior Second team
Kaleb Tabor Springboro Senior Second team
Michael Wallace Springfield Senior Second team
Michael Berner Springboro Junior Special mention
Ryan Marchal Centerville Junior Special mention
Matt Pearce Centerville Junior Special mention
Evan Saylor Beavercreek Senior Special mention
Donavin Wallace Northmont Senior Special mention
Brayden Walther Beavercreek Junior Special mention
East Division awards
Athlete of the year: Darius Quisenberry, Wayne
Coach of the year: Nathan Martindale, Wayne
West Division awards
Athlete of the year: Jason Hubbard, Miamisburg
Coach of the year: Tim Fries, Miamisburg
