Greenville boys basketball players earn recognition from GWOC

GREENVILLE – Two Greenville boys basketball players earned recognition from the Greater Western Ohio Conference for the 2017-18 season.

Junior Noah Walker and sophomore Marcus Wood both made the American League’s special mention team.

Sidney’s Andre Gordon was named the American North boys basketball player of the year, and Vandalia-Butler’s DJ Wyrick was named the American North boys basketball coach of the year.

Butler and Sidney finished atop the American North standings with identical 12-3 league records. Piqua, Tippecanoe and Troy all finished 7-8 in the American North while Greenville finished 0-15.

All-GWOC boys basketball

Name School Grade

Myles Belyue Trotwood-Madison Senior

Samari Curtis Xenia Junior

Amari Davis Trotwood-Madison Junior

Andre Gordon Sidney Junior

Jason Hubbard Miamisburg Senior

Darius Quisenberry Wayne Senior

American League team

Name School Grade Team

Myles Belyue Trotwood-Madison Senior First team

Samari Curtis Xenia Junior First team

Amari Davis Trotwood-Madison Junior First team

Andre Gordon Sidney Junior First team

Kort Justice Butler Senior First team

Shaunn Monroe Fairborn Junior First team

Jonathan Mpanzu Stebbins Senior First team

Ben Schmiesing Piqua Senior First team

Caiden Smith Tippecanoe Senior First team

Devon Brown Piqua Senior Second team

Jay Evans Xenia Senior Second team

Meechi Harris Xenia Senior Second team

Bryant Johnson Butler Junior Second team

Michael Kreill Butler Junior Second team

KJ Redmon Fairborn Senior Second team

Zach Reichelderfer Troy Senior Second team

Ratez Roberts Sidney Junior Second team

Devan Rogers Sidney Senior Second team

Justin Stephens Trotwood-Madison Junior Second team

Jarod Bodekor Fairborn Junior Special mention

Chris Davis Stebbins Senior Special mention

Cade Gingerich Tippecanoe Senior Special mention

Jacob Martinez Troy Junior Special mention

Malachi Mathews Trotwood-Madison Junior Special mention

Dariane Matthews West Carrollton Senior Special mention

Jalen Sanders West Carrollton Senior Special mention

Noah Walker Greenville Junior Special mention

Josh Wildermuth Tippecanoe Senior Special mention

Marcus Wood Greenville Sophomore Special mention

North Division awards

Athlete of the year: Andre Gordon, Sidney

Coach of the year: DJ Wyrick, Butler

South Division awards

Athlete of the year: Myles Belyue, Trotwood-Madison

Coach of the year: Rocky Rockhold, Trotwood-Madison

National League team

Name School Grade Team

Jon Alessandro Beavercreek Senior First team

Jack Hendricks Fairmont Senior First team

Harrison Hookfin Lebanon Senior First team

Jason Hubbard Miamisburg Senior First team

RaHeim Moss Springfield Senior First team

Deshon Parker Wayne Senior First team

Darius Quisenberry Wayne Senior First team

L’Christian Smith Wayne Senior First team

Leonard Taylor Springfield Senior First team

Kellan Bochenek Fairmont Junior Second team

Duncan Hall Miamisburg Junior Second team

Ryan Hall Fairmont Junior Second team

Ronnie Hampton Wayne Junior Second team

Corey Hartman Miamisburg Junior Second team

Danny Lewis Northmont Junior Second team

Drew Sekerak Lebanon Senior Second team

Donnie Shelton Centerville Senior Second team

Kaleb Tabor Springboro Senior Second team

Michael Wallace Springfield Senior Second team

Michael Berner Springboro Junior Special mention

Ryan Marchal Centerville Junior Special mention

Matt Pearce Centerville Junior Special mention

Evan Saylor Beavercreek Senior Special mention

Donavin Wallace Northmont Senior Special mention

Brayden Walther Beavercreek Junior Special mention

East Division awards

Athlete of the year: Darius Quisenberry, Wayne

Coach of the year: Nathan Martindale, Wayne

West Division awards

Athlete of the year: Jason Hubbard, Miamisburg

Coach of the year: Tim Fries, Miamisburg

