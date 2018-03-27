Darke County seniors to play in District 9 all-star basketball games

TROY – Basketball players from Franklin Monroe, Greenville, Mississinawa Valley, Tri-Village and Versailles will play in the District 9 senior all-star games this week at Troy High School.

The District 9 all-star games will begin with Division I-II-III girls game at 6:30 p.m. Thursday with the Division I-II-III boys game to immediately follow.

The all-star games will continue on Friday with the Division III-IV girls game at 6:30 p.m. with the Division III-IV boys game to follow at 8 p.m.

Greenville’s Payton Brandenburg, Versailles’ Kami McEldowney and Versailles’ Danielle Winner all will team up on team one during the Division I-II-III girls game on Thursday.

Brothers AJ Ahrens and Justin Ahrens from Versailles will play together on team two in the Division I-II-III boys game on Thursday.

Franklin Monroe’s Zach Cable, Mississinawa Valley’s Ethan Bowman, Mississinawa Valley’s Matt Slob, Tri-Village’s Jared Buckley and Tri-Village’s Trey Frech all will play together on team two during the Division III-IV boys game on Friday.

The proceeds from this event will go toward Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Thursday

Girls Division I-II-III

Team 1

Lily Stewart (Piqua), Willow Knight (Butler), Alaura Holycross (Troy), Jordan Short (Troy), Jenna Hoschouer (Northmont), Maddie Frederick (Tippecanoe), Allison Mader (Tippecanoe), Payton Brandenburg (Greenville), Kami McEldowney (Versailles), Danielle Winner (Versailles), Kelsey Magoteaux (Piqua), Haley Howard (Miami East)

Team 2

Desiree Jones (Kenton Ridge), Brooke Johannes (Graham), Olivia Potts (Shawnee), Rachel White (Northwestern), Frankie Fife (Greeneview), Nikki Current (Ben Logan), Macey Huelskamp (Anna), Faith Strickle (Greeneview), Maddy Vanscoy (Graham), Kara Byrd (Springfield), Lizzie Weaver (Shawnee), Jada Rowland (Anna).

Boys Division I-II-III

Team 1

Levi Boettcher (Urbana), Jace Underwood (Urbana), Jameel Cosby (Kenton Ridge), Nasiim McKay (Kenton Ridge), Michael Wallace (Springfield), Leonard Taylor (Springfield), Aaron Schack (Shawnee), Camden Van Velzor (Shawnee), Kale Schoffner (Indian Lake), Colin Coburn (Indian Lake), Jay Evans (Xenia), Spencer George (Bellefontaine).

Team 2

Kort Justice (Butler), Wyatt Bensman (Anna), Jabari Perkins (Northmont), Caiden Smith (Tippecanoe), Gage Gingerich (Tippecanoe), Zach Reichelderfer (Troy), Justin Ahrens (Versailles), AJ Ahrens (Versailles), Devon Brown (Piqua), Ben Schmiesing (Piqua), Mason Schneider (Greeneview), Clay Mastin (Tecumseh).

Friday

Girls Division III-IV

Team 1

Meagan Hux (Mechanicsburg), Taylor Lauck (West Liberty-Salem), Delaney Hardert (Bethel), Kathryn Lee (Troy Christian), Hayley Suchland (Northeastern), Marissa Davis (Riverside), Tori Thomas (Triad), Alea Ferguson (Triad), Tori Lyle (Covington), Jordan Crowell (Covington), Ise Bolender (Cedarville), Tatum McBride (Newton).

Team 2

Olivia Clark (Jackson Center), Kennadie Reese (Jackson Center), Hattie Meyer (Fort Loramie), Abby Holthaus (Fort Loramie), Sarah Monnier (Houston), Rebekah New (Houston), Sarah Bergman (Botkins), Paige Lane (Botkins), Alanna O’Leary (Lehman), Brogan McIver (Lehman), Whitney Pleiman (Russia), Cameo Wilson (Russia)

Boys Division III-IV

Team 1

Bryce Sosby (Jackson Center), Ryan Rose (Bethel), Caleb South (Bethel), James Anderson (Troy Christian), Ben Schenk (Troy Christian), Drew Brautigam (Fairlawn), Luke Hickman (Fairlawn), Hadley LeVan (Triad), Briley Harlan (Triad), Trevor Burden (West Liberty-Salem), Jake Wueber (Catholic Central), Kam Young (Mechanicsburg), Evan Berning (Fort Loramie).

Team 2

Jack Dapor (Russia), Treg Jackson (Newton), Braden Miller (Covington), Ethan Bowman (Mississinawa Valley), Matt Slob (Mississinawa Valley), Zach Cable (Franklin Monroe), Jared Buckley (Tri-Village), Trey Frech (Tri-Village), Kameron Lee (Lehman), Preston Rodgers (Lehman), Dillon Braun (Fort Loramie), Tyler Siegel (Fort Loramie).

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

