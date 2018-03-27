Youthful Tri-Village softball team overcome by experienced Middletown Madison

MIDDLETOWN – Last year the Tri-Village softball team graduated a lot of good players.

The Patriots come back to field this spring with just two seniors – but neither of them played before so they will have a learning curve as well as the remainder of the team, which is comprised of six juniors and a mix of sophomores and freshmen. They started their week against a larger school, Middletown Madison, with a more experienced roster. Although Tri-Village held its own early, the Patriots were overwhelmed 14-4.

Freshman Hala Faulkner initially took the mound for the Patriots. She kept the game close the first couple of innings. It was 3-2 in favor of Madison at that time.

But the Mohawks started to score and Shelby Bennett came in relief to try and stem the tide. Although the Patriots made some good plays at times, they played in spurts where they would make a good out or two but then turn around on the next play and give up an error.

Both Breeann Lipps and Peyton Bietry had two singles and scored. Logan Brooks, Kelsie Wehr and Faulkner all had singles. Rounding out the scoring were Faulkner and Madison Forman.

“We are very young on the mound, starting a freshman and sophomore,” Tri-Village coach Tracy Barhorst said. “We also have a freshman behind the plate. So we are very young this year. We made some errors but had good contact with the ball – so that is a positive. This season we will looking to improve each game with the things we need to do.

“We lost some very good, talented players off of our team last year. They played very well for us, but this season we have a lot of new faces. It is doubly tough this season as we have had so much rain that we have not been able to practice as much – so we have not been able to spend as much time out in the field developing our players as we would have liked. But we played well at times out there – but just weren’t consistent. We need to play the way that we can for all seven innings.”

