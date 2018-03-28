Mississinawa Valley baseball team wins at Tri-County North

LEWISBURG – The Mississinawa Valley baseball team began the 2018 season with an 8-0 win at Tri-County North on Monday.

The Blackhawks scored one run in the top half of the fourth inning then exploded for seven runs in the seventh inning.

Mississinawa Valley had eighth hits and two errors. Tri-County North had three hits and six errors.

Ethan Bowman led Mississinawa Valley’s offense as he went 3-for-4 with a RBI and two runs. Ethan Dirksen was 2-for-4 with a RBI. Trent Collins was 1-for-2, was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored a run.

Hawk Thomas was 1-for-1 and scored a run. Matthew Slob went 1-for-3 with a RBI and a run. Cody Dirksen, Kyler Guillozet and Zac Longfellow each scored a run.

Slob pitched the complete game for Mississinawa Valley, striking out one while allowing three hits and two walks in seven scoreless innings.

Mississinawa Valley improved to 1-0 with Mondays’ win.