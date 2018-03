Darke County baseball, softball and tennis games rescheduled

DARKE COUNTY – High school baseball, softball and tennis games that were canceled this week because of rain have been rescheduled.

The Greenville versus Troy varsity and junior varsity baseball games that were canceled Tuesday have been rescheduled for Saturday with the varsity game beginning at noon in Greenville. The Greenville at Celina varsity baseball game that was scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.

The Greenville at Stebbins boys tennis match canceled today has been rescheduled for April 2.

The Mississinawa Valley at Covington baseball and softball games canceled Tuesday have been rescheduled for 5 p.m. April 4.

The Bradford at National Trail softball game that was canceled Tuesday has been rescheduled for April 20.

The Bradford at Northridge baseball doubleheader that was canceled Saturday has been rescheduled for April 21.

The Ansonia at Tri-Village baseball and softball games that were canceled Tuesday have been rescheduled for 5 p.m. April 30.