Greenville honors winter sports athletes

GREENVILLE – Greenville honored its 2017-18 winter sports student-athletes during a banquet at the high school.

In girls basketball Jada Garland won the Wave Award, Saki Nakamura earned the Coaches Award, and Addie Haupt earned the Sportsmanship Award. Haleigh Mayo and Annie Hayes were named the most improved players, and Payton Brandenburg was named the Defensive Stopper. Morgan Gilbert was named the team MVP.

For the boys basketball team Noah Walker earned the Wave Award, Mason Wykes earned the junior varsity Wave Award, and Jace Bunger earned the freshman Wave Award. Will Coomer was named most improved, and Ethan Saylor was named Mr. Defense. Marcus Wood was named the team MVP.

In cheerleading Alexa Snyder earned the Sportsmanship Award while Ashley Jolley and Hope Byrum shared the Coaches Award.

For the wrestling team Jacob Mikesell was recognized for having the most takedowns with 57, and Jacob Mikesell and Dean Hurd were honored for having the most pins with 15 each. Zane Mancillas was named the most improved. Drayk Kallenberger was named the Rookie of the Year while Andrew Stachler and Riley Slade shared the Coaches Award. Jacob Mikesell earned the Tim Best Award, which goes to the team’s most valuable wrestler.

In boys swimming Jacob Subler and Enric Sanchez shared the Coaches Award, and Josh Schrock and Tyler Strait shared the Sportsmanship Award. Seth Unger and Josh Galloway were named the most improved swimmers. Seth Conway and Pablo Badell were named the team’s most valuable swimmers.

For the girls swimming team Isabel Elliott earned the Coaches Award, and Cassey Bolyard earned the Sportsmanship Award. Joy Schaaf was named the most improved swimmer. Maggie Bankson was named the team’s most valuable swimmer.

In boys bowling Mark Zeiler earned the Coaches Award, and Chris Hadden earned the Sportsmanship Award. Caiden Lutz was named the team’s most improved bowler. Cullen Blinn was named the team MVP.

For the girls bowling team Mariah Nicholas earned the Coaches Award while Kelli Kretschmar and Meghan Holman shared the Sportsmanship Award. Makayla Hess was named the most improved bowler. Jenna Netzley was named the team MVP.

Cullen Blinn in boys bowling, Dylan Stepp in bowling boys, Cassie Cromwell in girls basketball, Isabel Elliott in girls swimming, Seth Conway in boys swimming and Austin Lacey in wrestling were honored as four-year letter winners.

The Greenville girls basketball team won the fifth annual Annie Oakley Shootout during the 2017-18 season.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

