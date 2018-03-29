Thursday sporting events postponed due to rain

DARKE COUNTY – For a third consecutive day rain has caused Darke County sporting events to be postponed.

The ribbon cutting ceremony for Greenville’s Jennings Center Track & Field Complex has been postponed until 4:15 p.m. April 11. Following the ribbon cutting will be a high school and middle school track and field dual against Piqua.

Franklin Monroe’s softball game against National Trail has been postponed until Friday. The teams will play a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m.

Franklin Monroe’s baseball game against National Trail has been postponed until noon Saturday.

Tri-Village’s baseball and softball games at Bethel have been postponed until 5 p.m. Monday. As a result, the junior varsity baseball game between Tri-Village and Bethel now will be played at 5 p.m. Monday in New Madison.

Ansonia’s baseball game against New Bremen and softball game at Fairlawn have been canceled.

Arcanum’s baseball and softball games against Twin Valley South have been canceled.

Bradford’s baseball and softball games against Tri-County North have been canceled.

Greenville’s track and field meet against Dixie and Union City, boys tennis match against Trotwood-Madison and baseball and softball games at Stebbins all have been canceled.

Mississinawa Valley’s baseball and softball games against Miami East have been canceled.

Versailles’ baseball and softball games against Graham have been canceled.

The track and field meet at National Trail that Darke County teams were scheduled to participate in has been canceled.

Tri-Village has canceled Friday’s baseball game versus Ponitz and softball game at Dixie. The softball game has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. April 27.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/03/web1_OHSAA-logo-WEB-18.jpg

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

