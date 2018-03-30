Friday baseball, softball games canceled because of rain

DARKE COUNTY – Rain has caused more baseball and softball games to be canceled today.

The Greenville softball team will play host to Milford today in a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m. today.

Ansonia’s baseball game against Houston has been canceled.

Arcanum’s baseball and softball games against Valley View have been canceled. The baseball game has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Bradford’s baseball game against Fairlawn and softball game against Tri-County North have been canceled.

Franklin Monroe’s baseball game against Southeastern has been canceled.

The Franklin Monroe versus National Trail softball game has been postponed until 5 p.m. April 16.

Greenville’s baseball game against Fairmont has been canceled.

The Tri-Village versus Ponitz varsity baseball game that was canceled for today will now be played at 5 p.m. April 13.

