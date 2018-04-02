Greenville baseball team loses home opener to Troy

GREENVILLE – Troy scored two runs in the seventh inning to defeat the Greenville baseball team 3-1 in the Green Wave’s home opener on Saturday.

Troy opened the scoring Saturday with a run in the top half of the first inning. The Trojans continued to lead 1-0 until the bottom of the sixth when Kyle Mills singled to drive in Landon Eldridge and knot the score at 1-1.

Troy was able to regain the lead, however, with two runs in the seventh inning to win 3-1.

Greenville finished Saturday’s game with six hits and no errors while Troy had four hits and one error.

Eldridge went 2-for-4 and scored a run for Greenville. Mills was 1-for-3 with a RBI. Tony Sells went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice. Tyler Beyke was 1-for-3 with a stolen base, and Tytan Grote also went 1-for-3. Grant Minnich reached on an error and stole a base.

Mills pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on four hits, three walks, one hit batter and seven strikeouts. Owen Paulus pitched a 1/3 of an inning and struck out the lone batter he faced.

Greenville fell to 0-2 with Saturday’s loss.