BRADFORD – Behind a strong pitching performance by freshman Skipp Miller, the Bradford softball team beat Marion Local 7-1 on Saturday.

Skipped Miller pitched the complete seven innings on Saturday, striking out 16 while allowing just one hit.

Junior Bianca Keener led the Railroader offense as she went 2-for-3. Senior Aspen Weldy doubled and drove in two runs. Senior Chelsea Gill and freshman Maggie Manual also recorded hits.

Bradford improved to 2-0 with the win.