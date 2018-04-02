Mississinawa Valley baseball team sweeps Ansonia

ANSONIA – Mississinawa Valley swept Ansonia in a baseball doubleheader on Saturday with the Blackhawks posting 11-1 and 19-4 victories.

In the first game Mississinawa Valley jumped out to a 3-0 lead with one run in the first inning and two in the second. Ansonia scored its lone run in the bottom of the second then MV added eight more runs with five in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the sixth.

Mississinawa Valley had 12 hits and two errors in the game while Ansonia had five hits and two errors.

Ethan Bowman went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and three runs for Mississinawa Valley. Trent Collins was 2-for-4 with a double, a run and four RBIs. Cody Dirksen was 2-for-3 with a double, a run and three RBIs. Ethan Dirksen was 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run.

Mississinawa Valley’s Zac Longfellow went 1-for-3 with a double, a stolen base, a RBI and a run. Kyler Guillozet was 1-for-3 with a RBI and a run. Matthew Slob was 1-for-2 with a double and scored a run. Colton Hines was 1-for-3 and scored a run. Blake Scholl stole a base and scored a run. Max Dirmeyer drove in a run.

Ansonia’s Tyler Neal went 2-for-3 with a double. Devyn Sink also went 2-for-3. Taylor Brewer went 1-for-1 and was hit by a pitch. Reece Stammen scored Ansonia’s lone run.

Trent Collins pitched four innings for Mississinawa Valley, allowing an unearned run on four hits, four walks and six strikeouts. Guillozet pitched two scoreless innings in relief, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out three.

Ansonia’s Jacob Longenecker pitched four innings, allowing six earned runs and two unearned runs on 10 hits, three walks and four strikeouts. Ethan Fischer pitched two innings and allowed three earned runs on two hits and three walks.

After run-ruling Ansonia in six innings in game one, Mississinawa Valley run-ruled its rival in five innings in the second game.

Ansonia took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but Mississinawa Valley responded with four runs in the second and three in the third to lead 7-2. Ansonia scored one in the bottom of the third then MV scored nine in the fourth and three in the fifth to lead 19-3. Ansonia scored the game’s final run in the fifth inning.

Mississinawa Valley had 10 hits and one error in game two while Ansonia had five hits and one error.

Bowman was 4-for-5 with a double, four stolen bases, two runs and six RBIs for Mississinawa Valley. Ethan Dirksen went 2-for-3, was hit by a pitch, stole four bases, scored two runs and drove in three runs. Collins was 1-for-3 with a double, was hit by a pitch, stole two bases, scored two runs and drove in two runs.

Dirmeyer was 1-for-2 with a stolen base, a RBI and a run. Hines was 1-for-1, stole a base and scored three runs. Cody Dirksen was 1-for-4 with a stolen base, a RBI and a run. Longfellow was hit by a pitch, stole a base, drove in two runs and scored four runs. Matthew Slob stole two bases and scored two runs. Guillozet stole two bases and scored a run. Hawk Thomas scored a run.

Jarvis Thwaits went 1-for-2 with a solo home run for Ansonia. Neal went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and two RBIs. Fischer went 1-for-2 and scored a run. Longenecker was 1-for-3 and scored a run. Brewer went 1-for-2. Caleb Jones drove in a run, and Sink scored a run.

Slob pitched three innings for Mississinawa Valley, allowing three earned runs on five hits, no walks and three strikeouts. Bowman pitched two innings and allowed one earned run on no hits and three walks.

Jones pitched 1 2/3 innings for Ansonia, allowing four earned runs on two hits, five walks and three strikeouts. Thwaits went 1 2/3 innings, allowing nine earned runs on five hits, six walks and three strikeouts. Brewer pitched 1/3 of an inning, allowing three unearned runs on no hits and two walks. Fischer pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on three hits, no walks and one strikeout.

Mississinawa Valley improved to 3-0 with Saturday’s wins while Ansonia fell to 0-4.

