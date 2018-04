DARKE COUNTY – Following Sunday’s snow, Darke County sporting events have been canceled today.

The Arcanum versus Russia baseball game has been canceled.

Bradford’s baseball game versus New Knoxville and softball game at St. Henry have been canceled.

The Franklin Monroe at Fort Recovery baseball game has been canceled.

The Versailles at Covington baseball game has been canceled.

The Versailles at Celina softball game has been canceled.