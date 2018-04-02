Versailles boys and track team finishes as runner-up in home invitational

VERSAILLES – The Versailles boys track and field team finished as the Black Division runner-up in its own Versailles Boys Invitational on Saturday.

Dunbar won the Black Division with 148 points, Versailles finished second with 105, Arcanum finished third with 78, St. Henry finished fourth with 76, West Liberty-Salem finished fifth with 75, Fort Recovery finished sixth with 68, Spencerville finished seventh with 62, and Versailles B finished eighth with 25.

Houston won the Orange Division with 118.5 points, Marion Local finished second with 115, Minster finished third with 84, Waynesfield-Goshen finished fourth with 82, Twin Valley South finished fifth with 75, Newton finished sixth with 53, Russia finished seventh with 37.5, Crestview finished eighth with 36, New Bremen finished ninth with 31, Bradford finished 10th with 23, and New Knoxville finished 11th with 5 points.

Bradford finished seventh in the Orange 4×800 meter relay with a time of 9:42.63.

Arcanum won the Black 4×800 meter relay in 8:47.16, Versailles finished fifth in 9:33.14, and Versailles B finished seventh in 10:08.72.

Defending state champion Josh Steinbrunner won the Black 110 meter hurdles in 15.62, Arcanum’s Jacob Osswald finished sixth in 18.97, and Arcanum’s Josh Wright finished seventh in 19.65.

Arcanum’s Dane Craport finished seventh in the Black 110 meter dash in 12.76.

Versailles finished third in the Black 4×200 meter relay in 1:39.54 while Arcanum finished fourth in 1:40.65.

Bradford’s Johnny Fike finished third in the Orange 1,600 meter run in 5:01.84.

Arcanum’s Tanner Delk won the Black 1,600 meter run in 4:53.98, Versailles’ Brooks Blakeley finished second in 4:55.45, and Arcanum’s Landen Kreusch finished eighth in 5:14.15.

Versailles finished fourth in the Black 4×100 meter relay in 47.48, Versailles B finished seventh in 51.22, and Arcanum finished eighth in 52.17.

Bradford’s Kyle Mills finished fifth in the Orange 400 meter dash with a time of 56.17.

Versailles’ Mitchell Huelskamp finished third in the Black 400 meter dash in a time of 55.98, and Versailles B’s Ryan Subler finished sixth in 58.29.

Bradford’s Hayden Dickerson finished sixth in the Orange 300 meter hurdles with a time of 47.40.

Versailles’ Josh Steinbrunner won the Black 300 meter hurdles in 41.72, and Arcanum’s Jacob Osswald finished sixth in 47.40.

Arcanum’s Chance Klipstine won the Black 800 meter hurdles in a time of 2:06.37, and Versailles’ Caden Schulze finished sixth in 2:20.77.

Arcanum’s Tanner Delk won the Black 3,200 meter run with a time of 10:41.05, Arcanum’s Landen Kreusch finished seventh in 11:33.56, and Versailles B’s Matthew Cromwell finished eighth in 11:36.78.

Bradford finished third in the Orange 4×400 meter relay in a time of 3:47.80.

Arcanum finished third in the Black 4×400 meter relay in a time of 3:50.26, Versailles finished fifth in 3:56.65, and Versailles B finished seventh in 4:15.67.

Versailles’ AJ Ahrens won the Black shot put with a toss of 44 feet 11 inches.

Bradford’s Jacob McQuinn finished eighth in the Orange discus with a throw of 122 feet 4 inches.

Arcanum’s Issiah Krauss won the Black discus with a throw of 128 feet 8 inches, Versailles’ AJ Ahrens finished second with a throw of 128 feet 8 inches, Versailles’ Nathan Nelson finished third with a throw of 127 feet, and Versailles’ Ben Albers finished sixth with a throw of 112 feet 7 inches.

Versailles’ Kyle Jones won the Black long jump with a jump of 19 feet 5.5 inches, Versailles B’s Troy Jones finished fifth with a jump of 16 feet 2.75 inches, and Versailles B’s Wesley Bruns finished seventh with a jump of 15 feet 11.5 inches.

Bradford’s Kyle Mills finished eighth in the Orange high jump by clearing 5 feet 4 inches.

Versailles’ Josh Steinbrunner won the Black high jump by clearing 5 feet 10 inches, Arcanum’s Dane Craport finished sixth by clearing 5 feet 2 inches, and Versailles B’s Caleb Heitkamp finished eighth by clearing 5 feet 2 inches.

Versailles’ Luke Shellhaas won the Black pole vault by clearing 12 feet 6 inches.

For complete results from the Versailles Boys Invitational, visit http://www.baumspage.com/track/versailles/boys/2018/2018%20Boys%20Inv.%20.htm.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316.

