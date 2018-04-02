Franklin Monroe girls track and field team wins Air Show Relays

PITSBURG – The Franklin Monroe girls track and field team won the championship at its Air Show Relays on Saturday.

Franklin Monroe won the girls portion of the meet with 92 points, Ansonia finished second with 88, Tri-County North finished third with 48, Tri-Village finished fourth with 32, and Fairlawn finished fifth with 20.

Fairlawn won the boys portion of the meet with 80 points, Franklin Monroe finished second with 66, Ansonia finished third with 58, Tri-County North finished fourth with 50, and Tri-Village finished fifth with 34.

All events during the Air Show Relays were scored as relay events.

Tri-County North won the girls long jump with a total distance of 39 feet 4 inches, Franklin Monroe finished second at 38 feet 9 inches, Ansonia finished third at 35 feet 3 inches, and Fairlawn finished fourth at 34 feet 11 inches.

Tri-County North won the boys long jump with a total distance of 49 feet 5 inches, Fairlawn finished second at 47 feet 11 inches, Ansonia finished third at 42 feet 8 inches, and Franklin Monroe finished fourth at 42 feet 7 inches.

Franklin Monroe won the girls high jump by clearing a total of 11 feet 10 inches, and Ansonia finished second at 8 feet 4 inches.

Tri-Village won the boys high jump by clearing a total of 16 feet, Franklin Monroe finished second by clearing 15 feet, Fairlawn finished third by clearing 11 feet 2 inches, and Ansonia finished fourth by clearing 10 feet.

Franklin Monroe won the girls pole vault by clearing a total of 17 feet, Tri-County North finished second by clearing 14 feet 6 inches, and Ansonia finished third by clearing 7 feet 6 inches.

Ansonia won the boys pole vault by clearing 26 feet 6 inches, Fairlawn finished second by clearing 17 feet 6 inches, and Tri-County North finished third by clearing 7 feet 6 inches.

Ansonia won the girls shot put with a total of 80 feet 7.5 inches, Tri-Village finished second at 75 feet 0.5 inches, Franklin Monroe finished third at 70 feet 8.5 inches, and Fairlawn finished fourth at 66 feet 4.5 inches.

Fairlawn won the boys shot put with a total distance of 105 feet 1 inch, Tri-County North finished second with a total of 98 feet 1.5 inches, Franklin Monroe finished third at 96 feet, and Tri-Village finished fourth at 74 feet 3.5 inches.

Ansonia won the girls discus with a total of 230 feet 6 inches, Tri-Village finished second at 224 feet 6 inches, Franklin Monroe finished third at 193 feet 6 inches, and Tri-County North finished fourth at 139 feet.

Fairlawn won the boys discus with a total distance of 277 feet 7 inches, Tri-County North finished second at 266 feet 4 inches, Franklin Monroe finished third at 231 feet 5 inches, and Ansonia finished fourth at 209 feet 1 inch.

Franklin Monroe won the girls field event medley with a total of 159 feet 9.5 inches, Ansonia finished second at 138 feet 5 inches, Tri-Village finished third at 130 feet 5.5 inches, and Tri-County North finished fourth at 89 feet 11 inches.

Tri-County North won the boys field event medley with a total distance of 188 feet 5.5 inches, Fairlawn finished second at 177 feet 2 inches, Ansonia finished third at 156 feet 2 inches, and Franklin Monroe finished fourth at 140 feet 0.5 inches.

Franklin Monroe won the girls 4×1600 meter relay in 29.06, and Ansonia finished second in 32.08.

Franklin Monroe won the boys 4×1600 meter relay with a time of 23:02, Tri-County North finished second at 23.21, Fairlawn finished third in 24:06, and Ansonia finished fourth in 25.42.

Tri-Village won the girls shuttle hurdles in 1:19.51, Tri-County North finished second in 1:20.51, Ansonia finished third in 1:23.72, and Franklin Monroe finished fourth in 1:31.08.

Fairlawn won the boys shuttle hurdles in a time of 1:10.52, Ansonia finished second in 1:11.24, and Franklin Monroe finished third in 1:28.34.

Ansonia won the girls 4×200 meter relay in 2:01.37, Franklin Monroe finished second in 2:08.44, Tri-County North finished third in 2:09.83, and Fairlawn finished fourth in 2:10.23.

Franklin Monroe won the boys 4×200 meter relay in a time of 1:41.38, Ansonia finished second in 1:42.88, Fairlawn finished third in 1:49.13, and Tri-Village finished fourth in 2:02.45.

Franklin Monroe won the girls 4×800 meter relay with a time of 13:39.71, Ansonia finished second in 12:56.44, and Tri-County North finished third in 13:39.71.

Fairlawn won the boys 4×800 meter relay in 9:55, Franklin Monroe finished second in 10:21.45, Ansonia finished third in 10:44.08, and Tri-County North finished fourth in 11:25.78.

Ansonia won the girls 4×100 meter relay in a time of 55.69, Fairlawn finished second in 56.07, Tri-County North finished third in 57.29, and Franklin Monroe finished fourth in 59.87.

Ansonia won the boys 4×100 meter relay in 48.18, Tri-County North finished second in 48.27, Fairlawn finished third in 50.51, and Franklin Monroe finished fourth in 53.33.

Ansonia won the girls 4×400 meter relay in a time of 5:01.78, Franklin Monroe finished second in 5:07.82, Fairlawn finished third in 5:11.82, and Tri-County North finished fourth in 5:30.54.

Tri-Village won the boys 4×400 meter relay in 3:52.15, Franklin Monroe finished second in 3:57.84, Fairlawn finished third in 4:17.45, and Ansonia finished fourth in 4:17.71.

Franklin Monroe won the girls middle distance relay with a time of 13:07, Ansonia finished second in 14:12, and Tri-County North finished third in 14:29.

Fairlawn won the boys middle distance relay in 10:25, Franklin Monroe finished second in 10:47, Tri-County North finished third in 11:04, and Ansonia finished fourth in 12:14.

Franklin Monroe won the girls sprint medley in a time of 2:11.04, Tri-County North finished second in 2:11.59, Fairlawn finished third in 2:16.90, and Ansonia finished fourth in 2:19.40.

Tri-Village won the boys sprint medley in 1:48.06, Ansonia finished second in 1:50, Franklin Monroe finished third in 1:52, and Fairlawn finished fourth in 1:54.

Tri-Village won the girls ironwoman 4×100 meter relay in 1:05.06, Franklin Monroe finished second in 1:05.95, and Ansonia finished third in 1:14.52.

Fairlawn won the ironman 4×100 meter relay in 53.68, Tri-Village finished second in 58.13, Ansonia finished third in 58.68, and Franklin Monroe finished fourth in 59.82.

Franklin Monroe's Keara Knepshield clears the bar in the girls pole vault during the Air Show Relays on Saturday in Pitsburg.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316.

