Greenville boys tennis team sweeps Stebbins in GWOC opener

DAYTON – The Greenville boys tennis team swept Stebbins 5-0 in its Greater Western Ohio Conference opener on Monday.

In first singles Greenville’s Branson Leigeber beat Conor Schock 7-6, 7-6. In second singles the Green Wave’s Landon Muhlenkamp beat Joseph Song 6-3, 6-1. The Wave’s Duda Wollmeister beat Tyler Harris 6-4, 6-1 in third singles.

In first doubles Greenville’s Aaron Lobenstein and Max Onkst beat Jalen Willis and Kyle Kletsckha 6-3, 6-2. In second doubles the Wave’s Josh Galloway and Eric Price beat Izra Hoponek and Hawkins Parker 6-1, 6-3.

Greenville improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the GWOC with the win. Stebbins fell to 0-1 overall and 0-1 in the conference.

In junior varsity action, Connor Null won in singles while the duo of Zach Miller and Jayce Lovett won in doubles.