Schedule changes announced for Darke County teams

DARKE COUNTY – Darke County schools have canceled sporting events and announced reschedule dates for games and meets.

Ansonia’s baseball and softball games versus Bethel have been canceled today.

The Franklin Monroe at Tri-County North baseball and softball games have been canceled today.

The Franklin Monroe baseball team will play at noon on Saturday at Tri-County North and will play at 5 p.m. April 25 at Miami East.

The Franklin Monroe softball team will play at 5 p.m. Monday at Miami East and at 5 p.m. May 2 at Tri-County North.

Greenville has canceled all of its sporting events today including the Greenville at West Carrollton boys tennis match.

The Troy Invitational track and field meet has been moved from Friday to Thursday. As a result, Greenville has canceled Wednesday’s home track and field meet against Tippecanoe and Troy.

Mississinawa Valley has postponed tonight’s baseball and softball games at National Trail until 5 p.m. April 27.

Mississinawa Valley also announced its home baseball and softball games against Miami East that were canceled on Thursday have been rescheduled for 5 p.m. April 18.

Versailles’ softball game at Northmont has been canceled today.