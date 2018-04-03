Greenville softball team beats Versailles 10-2

GREENVILLE – The Greenville softball team beat Versailles 10-2 on Saturday.

Greenville took a 7-0 lead with one run in the first inning, three in the third and three in the fourth. Versailles scored two runs in the top of the fifth then Greenville responded with three runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Greenville had 13 hits and two errors in the game while Versailles had seven hits and four errors.

Morgan Gilbert led the Greenville offense as she went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, a RBI and four runs. Cassie Cromwell was 2-for-4, was hit by a pitch, scored two runs and drove in two runs. Baylee Petry went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs. Zoe Pressnall was 2-for-3.

Sydney Grote was 1-for-3, was hit by a pitch, drove in a run and scored three runs for Greenville. Haleigh Mayo was 1-for-3 with a walk and a RBI. Courtney Bryson was 1-for-1. Lani Shilt went 1-for-4 with a RBI. Nyesha Wright went 1-for-4. Megan Johnston scored a run.

Versailles’ Kami McEldowney was 3-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and a RBI. Faith Huddle went 1-for-2 and scored a run. Caitlin McEldowney was 1-for-3 with a double. Savannah Toner was 1-for-3 and scored a run. Kate Stammen went 1-for-4. Hailey McEldowney drove in a run.

Caitlin Christman pitched five innings for Greenville, allowing two unearned runs on five hits, one walk and three strikeouts. Grace Shaffer pitched two scoreless innings, allowing two hits and one walk.

Caitlin McEldowney pitched four innings for Versailles, allowing four earned runs and three unearned runs on eight hits, one walk, one hit batter and one strikeout. Cori Lawrence pitched two innings and allowed two earned runs and one unearned run on five hits, one walk, one hit batter and one strikeout.

