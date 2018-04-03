Versailles softball team loses to Miamisburg

GREENVILLE – The Versailles softball team lost 12-5 to Miamisburg on Saturday in Greenville.

Versailles took a 4-0 lead in the top half of the second inning, but Miamisburg tied the game with two runs in the second and two in the third. The Vikings then took a 7-4 lead with three runs in the fourth. Versailles scored its final run in the fifth inning, and Miamisburg added five more in the sixth.

Miamisburg had 13 hits while Versailles had nine.

Versailles’ Mallory George went 3-for-4 with a triple, a RBI and a run. Kami McEldowney was 2-for-2 with a double, two walks and two RBIs. Rachel Lyons was 1-for-2 with a walk, a RBI and a run. Anna Gehret was 1-for-2 with two walks and scored a run. Makenzie Knore was 1-for-3, walked and scored a run. Caitlin McEldowney was 1-for-3. Hailey McEldowney walked, stole a base and scored a run.

Caitlin McEldowney pitched two innings, allowing five earned runs on four hits, two walks and four strikeouts. Cori Lawrence pitched four innings and allowed five earned runs and two unearned runs on eight hits, one walk and two strikeouts.