Greenville softball team beats Miamisburg for Jerrod Newland’s 400th win

GREENVILLE – Greenville softball coach Jerrod Newland guided the Lady Wave to a 5-3 victory against Miamisburg on Saturday, the 400th win of his coaching career.

Newland is the all-time wins leader in Greenville history. He also tied his father, Greg Newland, who led the Springfield South softball team to 400 wins from 1984 through 2002.

Miamisburg took a 1-0 lead on Greenville in the top of the third on Saturday, but Greenville responded with five runs in the bottom half of the inning. Miamisburg added the game’s final runs in the sixth and seventh innings.

Greenville had eight hits and two errors in the game while Miamisburg had six hits and no errors.

Baylee Petry went 2-for-3 with a triple for Greenville. Cassie Cromwell was 1-for-3 with a home run, a run and two RBIs. Morgan Gilbert was 1-for-4 with a home run, a run and two RBIs.

Nyesha Wright went 1-for-1 with two walks and a run. Zoe Pressnall went 1-for-3 and drove in a run. Courtney Bryson was 1-for-3 and scored a run. Lani Shilt was 1-for-3. Grace Shaffer scored a run.

Petry pitched the complete game for Greenville, allowing three unearned runs on six hits, one walk and three strikeouts.